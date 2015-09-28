Lincoln-Way D-210 residents meet with state lawmaker

FRANKFORT – Lincoln-Way High School District 210 residents met with a state lawmaker Monday to find ways to have more oversight of school board authority, including its financial decisions.

State Rep. Margo McDermed, R-Mokena, met with dozens of Lincoln-Way parents and residents who were frustrated with a lack of communication from school board members and unclear information surrounding past decisions, such as the one to close North high school.

Lincoln-Way board members chose in a 5-2 vote to shut down North next fall to close the gap on budget deficits that landed it with the lowest financial rating by state education standards.

McDermed told the audience – as she’s stated in the past – that as a state legislator, she has no power over the school board.

“The power to open a school and budget for a school belongs to the school board,” she said.

She held a meeting Monday exclusively for Lincoln-Way residents to hear them out as well as gather ideas making school boards responsive and transparent.

McDermed has been holding a series of informal town hall meetings over the month with her constituents to talk about state issues.

After Monday’s meeting, she said she’d consider drafting a resolution on auditing the Lincoln-Way school district, speaking with the Illinois State Board of Education on auditing school districts and looking into the issue of life safety inspections.

Residents came with complaints about Lincoln-Way board members. Among them was the feeling the decision to close North was “shoved down our throats,” as one resident said. Another was that there was no objective criteria for closing a school.

Residents also complained board members don’t answer emails or calls and requests for meetings outside of board meetings were not met. They were also tired of board members blaming the state.

They asked McDermed for any recourse.

“Can we put the brakes on this? Because the forensic audit is key,” said one resident.

At the last board meeting, members unanimously decided to pursue proposals for a forensic and external audit. Many residents were interested in the state performing an audit of Lincoln-Way finances, which McDermed said a resolution could be filed for but would undergo a long legislative process.