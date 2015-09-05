High school football: Prairie Ridge dominates Grayslake Central

CRYSTAL LAKE - Prairie Ridge played almost well enough to win at Cary-Grove a week before. On Friday night, the Wolves played better, dominating Grayslake Central 70-0.

The Wolves' (1-1, 1-0 FVC Fox) option rushing attack pushed the ball downfield at will as the Rams' defense tried but could not stop the offense led by quarterback Samson Evans and running backs Nathan Griffin and Zach Gulbransen.

Add Luke Annen’s 36-yard touchdown reception from Evans and the game was out of reach early.

Prairie Ridge’s stingy defense led the Wolves to exceptional field position all night long. Jon Tieman, the Wolves' three-year starting defensive back, picked off Rams quarterback, Luke Shepherd to close out a great first half.

“Good focus and executing their plays were key to our performance,” Tieman said. “We forced turnovers with great tackling.”

When asked for his outlook for the rest of the season he said, “Looking to be nasty and make big plays.”

Gulbransen had four carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

“Our O-line was awesome and opened big holes all night,” Gulbransen said. "Offensive lineman Jeff Jenkins blocked and opened holes for me.”

Evans rushed four times for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Griffin had 88 yards rushing on five carries and two touchdowns.

Kicker Derek Greiner was a perfect 10 for 10 on PAT’s. The Wolves have a big game next week against Crystal Lake Central (2-0).

Prairie Ridge 70, Grayslake Central 0

Prairie Ridge 42 14 7 7

Grayslake Central 0 0 0 0

HOW THEY SCORED

First Quarter

PR Gulbransen 47 run (Greiner kick) 10:53

PR Evans 82 run (Greiner kick) 9:11

PR Annen 36 (Greiner kick) 7:26

PR Evans 47 run (Greiner kick) 5:25

PR Ebirim 20 fumble recovery (Greiner kick) 5:15

PR Griffin 9 run (Greiner kick) 2:43

Second Quarter

PR Griffin 37 run (Greiner kick) 5:34

PR Gulbransen 17 run (Greiner kick) 4:38

Third Quarter

PR Shoup 21 run (Greiner kick) 2:59

Fourth Quarter

PR Annen 26 run (Greiner kick) 2:34

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING PR: Evans 4-130, Griffin 5-88, Gulbransen 4-73, Ebirim 1-71, Brown 3-52, Grant 1-29, Annen 1-26, Shoup 1-21, Total 20-490; GC: Andrews 14-30, Shepherd 11-33, Drevline 4-6, Nozicka 3-8, Lee 1-minus 2, Total 34-76.

PASSING PR: Evans 2-0-0 45; GC: Shepherd 6-8-2 93, Drevline 5-4-1 47

RECEIVING PR: Annen 2-45, Total 2-45; GC: Comerford 2-76, Schrimpf 2-22, Nozicka 3-16, Dorlack 4-26, Total 11-140

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: PR 535, GC 216

Prairie Ridge 70 Grayslake Central 0 at Prairie Ridge