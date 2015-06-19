MSNBC to feature Peaceful Parlour in retail makeover

GENEVA – The MSNBC show, “Your Business,” will be at Peaceful Parlour, 212 S. Third St., Geneva, on Monday morning to interview the owner, and have retail consultants do a walk-through, owner Shari Ralish said.

Retail consultants Rich Kizer and Georganne Bender, of Kizer and Bender in St. Charles, will note improvements that can be made in the store’s layout to attract more customers and increase sales, Ralish said.

“They’re going to interview me, make the changes and then reveal them to me Tuesday morning, then interview me again,” Ralish said.

MSNBC also will be getting customer feedback, she said.

Ralish said she opened Peaceful Parlour, an Eco-Chic Boutique, six years ago with no retail experience. The store features handmade organic herbal tea blends, local artisan jewelry, bath salts, among other items, and supports fair trade and environmental initiatives.

MSNBC’s “Your Business” feature airs at 6:30 a.m. Sundays. Ralish said she does not know when the segment about her store will air.