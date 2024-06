High school boys water polo: McHenry 3rd at Vernon Hills Invitational

The McHenry boys water polo team finished third Saturday at the Vernon Hills Invitational.

The Warriors lost to Conant, 9-5, before defeating Vernon Hills, 14-10, in pool play. McHenry went on to defeat Libertyville, 15-3, to claim third place.

Kevin Braun led McHenry with nine goals. Garrett Floden scored seven goals, and Teddy Pitzen and Josh Frost each added four. Floden had 15 steals and McHenry goalie Brody Stafford made 20 saves.

Vernon Hills Invitational

Pool play

Conant 9, McHenry 5

McHenry 14, Vernon Hills 10

Third place

McHenry 15, Libertyville 3

McHenry goals: Kevin Braun 9, Garrett Floden 7, Teddy Pitzen 4, Josh Frost 4, Dylan Schmidt 3, Alex Becker 2, Jonah Smith 2, Becca Dabrowski, Gavin Dunn, Matt Perry

McHenry steals: Garrett Floden 15, Dylan Schmidt 8, Becca Dabrowski 6, Gavin Dunn 5, Kevin Braun 4, Jackson Smith 2, Teddy Pitzen 2, Matt Perry 2, Josh Frost 2, Alex Becker.

McHenry goalie saves: Brody Stafford 20