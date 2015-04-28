Cary police reports for April 28, 2015

• Brandon M. Castino, 28, 124 Bright Oaks Circle, Cary, was charged Saturday, Feb. 21, with battery.

• A 16-year-old Cary boy was charged Monday, Feb. 23, with assault and resisting arrest.

• Jose Galvan, 26, 244 E. Main St., Cary, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 24, with two counts of domestic battery and a count of criminal damage to property.

• Jaime L. Hayes, 30, 1339 Gardina Vista, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 24, with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to reduce speed, transportation of open alcohol and having no insurance.

• Dylan Strobel, 18, 64 Silver Tree Circle, Cary, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 25 with disorderly conduct.

• Dylan Strobel, 18, 64 Silver Tree Circle, was taken into custody Saturday, Feb. 28, for a warrant for a Class 2 charge of harrassment of a witness.

• A 14-year-old Cary boy was petitioned Wednesday, March 4, at Haber Oaks School for disorderly conduct.

• A Cary boy was charged Friday, March 6, with unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor.

• Daniel M. Umbricht, 23, 1098 Windridge Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, March 6, with driving under the influence, illegal lane use, speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

• Armani Sales, 43, 132 Park Ave., Cary, was charged Thursday, March 12, with two counts of domestic battery.

• Edward Sylwestrzak, 56, homeless, was charged Monday, March 16, with domestic battery.

• Just T. Horn, 18, 4030 Bonhill Drive, Arlington Heights, was charged Thursday, March 19, with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of marijuana, speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and having no insurance.

• Matthew McRae, 25, 849 Royal Glenn Drive, Cary, was charged Monday, March 23, with domestic battery.

• Cynthia L. Scherer, 52, 136 South St., Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, March 26, with driving under the influence of alcohol and following too closely.

• Matthew J. Snodgrass, 33, of 208 Moders Ave., Cary, was charged Thursday, March 26, with expired registration, suspended registration for no insurance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and unlawful use of license.

• Steven P. Ingman, 27, 834 Shawnee Trail, Lake in the Hills, was charged Thursday, April 2, with possession of marijuana, criminal dampage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Arthur F. Duran, 52, 5953 Parkside Drive, Chicago, was charged Friday, April 3, with two counts of domestic battery.

• Catherine D. Hoffman, 48, 146 E. Pearl St., Cary, was charged Friday, April 3, with aggravated assault and three counts of resisting a peace officer.

• Kevin K. McClure, 50, 332 Burr Oak Circle, Cary, was charged Saturday, April 4, with possession of marijuana.

• Jonathan D. Manley, 25, 1508 Summerhill Lane, Cary, was charged Sunday, April 5, with driving under the influence and driving in the wrong lane.

• Timothy Rands, 23, 1504 Oak Valley Road, Cary, was charged Monday, April 6, with possession of heroin, possession of hypodermic needles and driving under the influence.

• Nicholas R. Pitts, 19, 239 Leith Way, Cary, was charged Friday, April 10, with two counts of domestic battery.

• A 17-year-old Crystal Lake boy was charged Thursday, April 16, with possession of a controlled substance and intent to deliver on school grounds.

• A 17-year-old Crystal Lake boy was charged Thursday, April 16, with possession of a controlled substance.

• Cristian R. Rodriguez-Gayton, 18, 405 E. Main St., Cary, was charged Friday, April 17, with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

• Katherine M. Parker-Graham, 63, 944 Verona Drive, Cary, was charged Sunday, April, 19, with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

• Kenneth P. Geoghegan, 52, 1385 New Haven Drive, Cary, was charged Tuesday, April 21, with two counts of driving under the influence and disobeying a traffic control device.