Video: Palm Sunday Tornado: Carl Woerner

By Shaw Local News Network

Carl Woerner, then 31, was canvassing with some others for re-election on Island Lake Village Board when it started raining. They stopped campaigning and went to Bruno’s Pub for a beer. The power went out and Carl saw a garage roof go flying by through the window. They all left, and he went home and checked on his family who were all OK. Then he went over to Village Hall, where a Wauconda fire truck was being housed at the time, because he also volunteered for the Wauconda Fire Protection District. He had to remove cement blocks to get the fire truck out and recounts his work helping clean up damage from the tornado.

His wife Roberta Woerner, then 31-year-old Roberta Dunne, also shared her story.

