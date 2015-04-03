Joliet council to vote on temporary signs and more

JOLIET – Banners, feather flags and other temporary signs would be restricted under a proposal that goes to the Joliet City Council for a vote Monday.

The temporary sign ordinance is one of several matters in the spotlight in recent weeks that are on the meeting’s agenda.

Others include: new rules for public comments at council meetings; a council handbook outlining duties and powers; and money for a future traffic light on Illinois Route 53.

Temporary signs could only be posted for 30 days under the proposed ordinance.

The ordinance was initiated by Councilwoman Jan Quillman. It is aimed at the proliferation of temporary signs that never come down, especially along the city’s major commercial thoroughfares.

“It’s just not attractive and conducive to our area,” Quillman said. “We want the gateways to our city to be attractive.”

The ordinance would allow businesses to display up to three temporary signs for 30 days. Businesses would have to get permits to display the signs. Only two permits would be available annually. There would be a fee of $50 per sign.

Exemptions include civic flags, political signs, signs for nonprofits and directional signs.

Quillman said there has been a positive response to the proposal.

“People say it’s about time that we have something that controls these signs and these flags,” she said. “And at times, they obstruct the view [of motorists] as well.”

Public comments

Residents at council meetings would get an extra minute for a total of four to make comments, although more time can be granted by the council.

The proposed rules require that speakers notify the city clerk before the start of the meeting if they want to discuss an item on the agenda.

Those who want to talk about items not on the agenda would no longer be required to sign up before the meeting. But residents are asked to notify the city clerk by noon of the Thursday preceding the Monday pre-council meetings so issues can be addressed.

Council handbook

The proposed ordinance outlines rules for the City Council and organizes them into one handbook.

The ordinance is designed to address criticism that the council rules were too often based on precedent and not codified for everyone to see.

The ordinance includes sections on the powers of council members, boards and commissions, a code of ethics and more.

Illinois 53 and Emerald Drive

A “major e-commerce company” could move into a vacant warehouse at 401 E. Laraway Road, which would be redeveloped, according to a staff memo to the council.

The owner of the warehouse has offered to make a $150,000 contribution to be used for a future traffic signal and intersection improvements at Illinois 53 and Emerald Drive, the memo states.