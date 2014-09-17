Joliet museum recreates historical Joliet nightclub for annual gala

JOLIET – Do you have an actual menu from the original D’Amico’s 214 in Joliet?

If so, the Joliet Area Historical Museum wants to hear from you.

For its annual fall gala Oct. 4, “An Evening at D’Amico’s 214,” the museum is recreating the spirit of the original D’Amico’s 214, which featured dining, dancing and high-class entertainment in the 1960s and 1970s, in the building now known as the Joliet Junior College Renaissance Center.

Assisting in the recreation are elements that engage all five senses. Since the interior of the Renaissance Center is virtually unaltered since Earl D’Amico of Joliet owned and operated it – with the exception of some light remodeling – the museum is focusing on the other four, according to Gregory T. Peerbolte, executive director.

That’s why the museum is hoping someone has a menu. Most of the food served that night will be derived from D’Amico’s actual recipes, items he once served at his establishment, Peerbolte said. Deciding which recipes to use would be easier with an actual menu.

“Earl does not have a menu,” Peerbolte said. “If any readers have a menu from D’Amico’s 214, we would like to see it.”

Signature cocktails of the era will start the evening, although the exact ones are not yet decided, Peerbolte said.

However, D’Amico’s signature giblets definitely will be served that night, he added. Other recipes are being negotiated.

“We’re still seeing what’s feasible,” Peerbolte said. “Some of those recipes are 50, 75 years old – family recipes that go way back.”

Food will be served in a more relaxed, casual, family-style atmosphere, which departs from the typical formal dinner one sees at galas, Peerbolte said.

He hopes this fosters the sense one is sitting inside D’Amico’s 214 when the atmosphere was “fun, glamorous and lively.”

“We think that will be more interactive and true to the Italian tradition of passing around huge dishes of food,” Peerbolte said, “instead of having every little dish of food served to you.”

Playing host that evening is D’Amico himself. No, he won’t be giving a speech or accepting an award, Peerbolte said.

Instead, D’Amico will mingle with his guests as he always did when he ran D’Amico’s, as well as – later on – the former Earl’s Café on Jefferson Street in Joliet.

“When we approached him, he was very honored,” Peerbolte said.

To encourage optimal attendance, Peerbolte said the museum lowered the ticket price by half of what it generally charges for galas. Not only will proceeds help the museum’s operation costs, “An Evening at D’Amico’s 214” is an opportunity for people to experience a slice of Joliet history.

“The young people may have no idea this all went on downtown,” Peerbolte said.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: An Evening at D’Amico’s 214”

WHEN: 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 4

WHERE: Joliet Area Historical Museum and Joliet Junior College Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa St., Joliet

ETC: Family-style dining, hors d’oeuvres, two complimentary signature drink tickets, valet parking, 50/50 raffle, celebrity look-a-likes, cocktail attire. Special performances by The Ambassadors of Jazz and Peter Oprisko Quintet

TICKETS: $125 each

CONTACT: Liz McNeil, special events coordinator, at 815-723-5201, ext. 221, or e.mcneil@jolietmuseum.org

Earl’s Famous Giblets:

One of Earl D’Amico’s recipes, these giblets will be served Oct. 4 at “An Evening at Earl D’Amico’s 214.”

150 pounds chicken giblets 3 No. 10 cans tomato puree 50 pounds diced onions 10 Stalks diced celery 6 bunches chopped parsley 2 dozen diced green peppers Salt, black pepper and rosemary leaves

Boil giblets in plain water, drain and then boil again in salt water and celery. When celery is done, drain and let cool, and then dice in machine. In large pans, fry onions, peppers, and parsley in oil. When done, add salt, black pepper, giblets, tomato puree and rosemary leaves. Cook until done.

Recipe supplied by the Joliet Area Historical Museum

The following entertained at D’Amico’s 214 between 1961 and 1979: Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Al Hirt, Pete Fountain, The Dukes of Dixieland, Guy Lombardo, Stan Kenton, Dave Brubeck, Boots Randolph, Victor Borge, Ramsey Lewis, Tina Turner, Myron Floren, Phyllis Diller, Julie London, Frank Sinatra Jr., Chubby Checker, Wayne King, Sam the Sham and The Pharaohs, Liberace, Freda Payne, George Shearing and Si Zentner.

Through the years, D’Amicos’ Piccolo Playhouse featured these performers: Rosemary Prinz, Susan Oliver, Tab Hunter, Eddie Bracken, Joe E. Ross, Louis Nye, Spring Byington, Andy Devine, David Nelson, June Blair, Marie Wilson, Eileen Fulton, Vivian Blaine, Jack Ging, Margaret Truman, Tom Poston, Betty Ann Grove, Margaret O’Brien, Pat Carroll, Forrest Tucker and Imogene Coca.

Information supplied by the Joliet Area Historical Museum.

Facts about the 80-year-old Joliet Junior College Renaissance Center:

• The structure was designed in the 1920s as a clubhouse for the Joliet Chamber of Commerce, which was formed in 1914. • Daniel Burnham's architectural firm – of the 1893 Columbian Exhibition "White City" fame – designed the building. Burnham died in 1912, but his firm still bore his name. • Burnham's firm had several downtown Joliet commissions. • The glass skylight over the atrium was completed in 1925. • During the 1960s and 1970s, when Earl D'Amico owned the building, a hotel was added. • Numerous performers and politicians slept in that hotel. • In 1976, President Gerald Ford and first lady Betty Ford celebrated their 25th anniversary in that Sheraton Motor Inn. • For 40 years, the Joliet Rotary Club used the building for its headquarters. • For the last 20 years, the building has served the JJC culinary arts program.

Source: Joliet Area Historical Museum