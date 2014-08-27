Grant staff happy – and willing to prove it

Cafeteria workers are seen dancing in this screenshot from the back-to-school video put together at Grant Community High School.

FOX LAKE – Think your teacher can’t get down?

At Grant Community High School, you can judge for yourself. Plenty of teachers and other employees showed their dance moves to Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” in a nearly four-minute video.

The school presented the video as part of its annual back-to-school assembly a couple of weeks ago.

It was the brainchild of Greg Urbaniak, the school district’s director of curriculum, who invited all employees to join.

Most teachers took part, as well as administrators, bus drivers and cafeteria workers.

“It was a last-minute thing,” Urbaniak said in an interview. “We couldn’t get everyone.”

Urbaniak filmed the faculty and staff, but when it was the administrators’ turn to dance – in a circle in the gym – a secretary held the camera.

One of the administrators, Eric Taubery, jumped up high when he was out front, only to come tumbling down.

“He tends to be accident-prone,” Urbaniak said. “It was totally fitting. That’s why I left it in.”

Every department danced to “Happy” in its own way. The bus drivers waved their hands while sitting down – in a bus. The social studies teachers made sure to stay bipartisan, trotting out images of Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan. The English teachers emerged from their classrooms holding their new reference handbooks, while the science department lit a lab table on fire.

Math teachers featured their protractors and meter sticks while doing a version of “Soul Train” in the hallway. Spanish teachers wore sombreros.

The video ends with the message “We’re so happy you’re back.”

“The kids at the assembly loved it,” Urbaniak said. “This is the fourth year we have been doing this special back-to-school assembly. We try to focus on test scores and academics. The kids were pumped.”

Last year, the school presented a video of teachers and other employees in an empty school. A cafeteria worker, for instance, rang up a bill, but no students were around.

“The message was, we are nothing without you,” Urbaniak said.

Three years ago, the teachers did a flash mob at the annual assembly.

“The kids are waiting for that again,” he said. “We are trying not to repeat things for four years so they don’t see something similar.”

Grant’s “Happy” video has more than 3,000 views on YouTube. It also can be seen on the school’s homepage.

One person posted, “Oh, it makes me miss Grant. It’s a hilarious video, though. Love it so much! But you can’t beat the flash mob.”

It’s been awhile. Time for another flash mob?