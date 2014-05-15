July 17, 2024
News - McHenry County
News - McHenry CountyAlerts | Northwest HeraldBreaking | McHenry CountyBusiness | Northwest HeraldCrime & Courts | Northwest HeraldCrime Brief | Northwest HeraldEducation | Northwest HeraldGirls Swimming | Northwest HeraldGovernment | Northwest HeraldLocal Editorials | Northwest HeraldMcHenry County Local NewsMcHenry County | Northwest HeraldNation & World | Northwest HeraldPolice Reports | Northwest HeraldSoftball | Northwest HeraldSports - McHenry CountyState | Northwest Herald
News - McHenry County

Harvard police reports for May 15, 2014

By Shaw Local News Network
Police Car

Police Car (Shaw Local News Network)

• Guillermo Cervera, 36, 216 Cobblestone Circle, Harvard, was charged Wednesday, April 23, with domestic battery and aggravated battery.

• Filimon Marin-Trinidad, 37, 602 1/2 3rd St., Harvard, was charged Friday, April 25, with driving under the influence, driving without a license, illegal transportation of alcohol, driving without a seat belt, improper stopping in roadway, improper lane use and obstructed view.

• Amy Weseman, 35, 504 N. Madison St., Woodstock, was charged Sunday, April 27, with retail theft.

• Allison Dunderdale, 46, 307 W. Diggins St., Harvard, was charged Sunday, April 27, with retail theft.

• Eric P. Mahamuth, 31, 103 W. Thompson St., Harvard, was charged Monday, April 28, with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Rita M. Stephens, 50, 3311 Trebes Drive, Harvard, was arrested Tuesday, April 29, on a warrant for one count of unlawful possession of a prescription form and four counts of unlawful acquisition of a controlled substance.

• Theodore Altenburg, 44, 707 W. McKinley St., Harvard, was charged Tuesday, April 29, with public intoxication.

• A 13-year-old Harvard boy was charged Thursday, May 1, with assault.

• A 15-year-old Harvard boy was charged Saturday, May 3, with obstructing a peace officer and possession of marijuana.

• Noe Sanchez-Ramirez, 24, 505 N. Jefferson St., Harvard, was charged Sunday, May 4, with domestic battery and criminal trespass to residence.

Police ReportsHarvardMcHenry County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois