Driver attempts to offer 9-year-old candy in Darien, police say

DARIEN – A 9-year-old was returning home from school March 5 and the child was stopped in his driveway by two men in a white vehicle who asked the child if he wanted any candy, according to the Darien Police Department

The incident occurred at about 2:45 p.m. March 5 in the 3200 block of Drover Lane in Darien.

The child ran into his house and the occupants did not attempt to exit the vehicle, according to police.

There was a delay in reporting the incident to police, and the area was checked with negative results, police said.

The vehicle occupants are described as one male, Caucasian adult driver, and one male, Caucasian teenage passenger, according to police.

Sgt. Greg Cheaure of the Darien Police Department said this is an “active investigation,” and police agencies in DuPage and Cook counties have been notified.

Cheaure added that police units have stepped up patrols in residential neighborhoods during periods when students may be returning home, and are encouraging students who may be walking home from school or the bus stop to be aware of their surroundings.