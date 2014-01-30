Lake Zurich woman dies in Barrington car crash

BARRINGTON – A 21-year-old Lake Zurich woman died Thursday morning in a crash near Ela and east Hillside roads in Barrington.

Hannah McPartlan, of Lake Zurich, died as a result of a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 1:37 a.m. Thursday, according to police reports. McPartlan’s vehicle was traveling north on Ela Road when the vehicle lost control, traveling into the southbound lane and hitting the passenger side of an oncoming vehicle, Barrington village officials said.

McPartlan was pronounced dead on the scene with fatal impact injuries at 2:20 a.m, before being transported to the Cook County Medical Examiner who found damage to McPartlan’s craniocervical area, according to officials. A passenger from the other vehicle has been sent to Good Shepherd Hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

Barrington Police and Lake County assistance teams are investigating the accident.