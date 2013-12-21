Larsen Lights Show sparkles on national TV

CAMPTON HILLS – One day after his Christmas light show made its national TV debut, Brian Larsen noted that he had become much more popular on Facebook.

“I think I had 189 friend requests,” Larsen said. “My Facebook page has just been blowing up.”

The Larsen Lights Show won its segment of ABC-TV’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” which aired Monday night. The winning prize was $50,000.

For years, cars have been lining up during the holiday season near Larsen’s home at 42W891 Beith Road in Campton Hills, which – in the past – was noted as an Elburn residence because that is the family’s mailing address. Larsen provides a show that is synchronized, with lights and Christmas music.

The ABC program features five one-hour segments, and the winner of each segment receives the cash prize. The Larsens were up against families from Texas, Mississippi and New Jersey. Each family’s home had its highlights. Larsen’s display scored points for its magnitude, as well as the details associated with the it.

“I thought the other families were good, too,” Larsen said, although he added that he has not yet been able to watch the entire show, “between everyone texting and interviews.” But he said he knows the victory is a big deal.

“I think everyone knows now it’s a pretty good show,” he said of his display. “I’m glad for it. I hope people come out and make it a part of their tradition.”

He said there has been talk of a future season of the show, in which the winners would face off against each other. Larsen said he would be gearing up for that. But as far as what to do with the $50,000 prize, he said “we haven’t even discussed it, to tell you the truth.” On the ABC episode, his daughter, Bella, kept joking that they should get a bowling alley. Larsen joked that “we’re talking Fisher Price. ... We’re not getting any bowling alley.”