Sandra J. Kalchbrenner (nee Leckie), passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013, surrounded by her loving family at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Born in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Constance Leckie. Dearly loved wife of 53 years to William E. Kalchbrenner; treasured mother of Kris (Albert) Mondrella and Scot (Debra) Kalchbrenner; adored grandmother of Ali and Eli Mondrella and Sam and Alex Kalchbrenner; dear sister of Charles (Kathy) Leckie and fond aunt of many.

Sandra was a longtime resident of Wilmington. It was the perfect place to call home and to be a part of the antiquing community. Some of her many treasures are on display at Milltown Market. She was a traveler at heart and a true enthusiast of a delicious lunch and a good martini. Many will remember Sandra for her volunteer work at Sunrise Center North where she helped to enhance the lives of others and in turn she was blessed.

Funeral Service for Sandra J. Kalchbrenner will be held Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2013, at noon at The Maple Funeral Home, 24300 W. Ford Road, Channahon. Pastor Steve Good officiating.

Preferred memorials may be directed to Sunrise Center North. Interment Willard Grove Cemetery, Channahon. Visitation also on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until Chapel Service begins at noon. For information www.themaplefuneralhome.com