Eleanor F. Tollefson, 95, of Morris, Ill., passed away peacefully Thursday evening, Dec. 12, 2013, at Walnut Grove nursing facility.

Born Feb. 6, 1918, in Morris, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Johnson) Tollefson. She was raised, educated and spent her entire life in Morris. She worked as a housekeeper for the Hatcher family, and spent the past 30 years at Elliott Manor.

Eleanor is survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Elsie (Larson) Tollefson, Clara Tollefson and Evelyn (Helland) Tollefson; and brothers, Glenn Tollefson and Gus Tollefson.

The visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington St. in Morris. A celebration of Eleanor’s life will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Eleanor’s name to a recipient of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington St., Morris. For information, visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or call 815-942-0084.