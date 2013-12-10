Jonathon E. “John” Claggett, 27, of Streator, Ill., passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013.

The visitation for John will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home in Seneca, Ill. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Oakwood Memorial Park.

John was born March 9, 1986, in Morris, to James Claggett and Karyn (Timmons) Schroeder. He worked as a landscaper.

He is survived by his father, James A., of Ottawa, Ill.; daughter, Sierra Berg of Verona, Ill.; his twin brother, Jerald Claggett of Seneca; paternal grandparents, James E. and Joan Claggett of Seneca; maternal grandmother, Marsha Timmons of Seneca; and a sister, Rebecca Schroeder of Seneca.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Karyn (Timmons) Schroeder; and maternal grandfather, Raymond Timmons.

Pallbearers will be Sean Johnson, Jacob Klepk, Kyle Owens, Darrin Rafferty, Austin Timmons and Travis Timmons.

Memorials will be used to establish an education fund for his daughter, Sierra.

