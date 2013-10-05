Dundee-Crown picks up fifth win, beating Grayslake Central

Dundee-Crown 30, Grayslake Central 14

Game summary: Dundee-Crown couldn't have asked for a quicker start on Friday night. In a five-minute span of the first quarter in Carpentersville, the Chargers (5-1) put up 21 points.

Dundee-Crown stopped Grayslake Central from there. In a sense, the Rams (3-3) gave the Chargers their first score of the game.

D-C's first drive for a score measured three yards. Caleb Parson did the honors after Central fumbled near its own goal line. Two minutes later, the Chargers were back in the end zone. This time it was a Milik Dunner on a 50-yard punt return for a score. And the junior did the honors again on D-C's next score. It came less than three minutes later with Dunner running 37 yards virtually untouched as the lead stretched to 21 points.

The Chargers coasted after that. It was 27-0 after T.J. Moss bolted 13 yards for another touchdown. Moss would later add a 33-yard field goal. The Rams scored touchdowns late in the first half and late in the game.

Key stat: Both Parson and Moss climbed over the 100-yard rushing mark on the last drive of the game for the Chargers.

Top player: Dunner's two scores, on the punt return and the run from scrimmage, put this game on ice for Dundee-Crown

Quotes: "There was nobody near me,'' Dunner said about his punt-return touchdown. "It was great blocking by everyone. And on my touchdown run, it was great blocking and there was nobody near me so I just ran."

D-C coach Vito Andriola: “We are still changing the culture around here,’’ he said. “We didn’t practice well this week and we let up a little in this game.”