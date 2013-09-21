Hampshire tops Grayslake Central

Hampshire 35, Grayslake Central 16

Game summary

After taking a 10-7 second-quarter lead, visiting Grayslake Central watched as home-standing Hampshire scored 28 unanswered points in a row and pinned the first defeat of the season over the Rams.

Hampshire (3-1) began running the football mainly through Nick Kielbasa. He scored the game's first touchdown from 19 yards out when the senior seemingly bounced off every Central defender on this way to the end zone. And then when the Whip-Purs fell behind, they took to the air.

Quarterback Nick Mohlmann completed six passes on the go-ahead drive just before halftime. Five went to fellow senior Tim Jansen. His 4-yard touchdown catch completed an 88-yard march.

Taking the 14-10 halftime lead, the Whip-Purs fed Kielbasa on a regular basis in the second half. He would finish with four touchdowns. His three second half touchdowns came on 3-yard rush and two 1-yard plunges.

Credit the Hampshire defense for three interceptions.

Key Stat: In addition to his four touchdown runs, Kielbasa chalked up 195 yards rushing on 28 carries.

Top Player: Nick Kielbasa

Quote: Kielbasa on his stunning first touchdown run. “Our coach says to keep your feet moving,’’ he said. “And to keep pressing. Always keep pressing.”