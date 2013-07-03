Crystal Lake police reports for July 3, 2013

• Dylan R. Markese, 18, 196 Marian Parkway, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, May 9, with drug paraphernalia possession.

• James T. Ray, 19, 1039 Waterford Cut, Crystal Lake, was charged Saturday, May 11, with underage possession of alcohol/underage drinking.

• Daniel C. Cash, 27, 807 Annabelle St., McHenry, was charged Friday, May 17, with driving under the influence of alcohol and following to closely.

• Haley E. Calzaretta, 20, 361 Oakmont Drive, Cary, was charged Tuesday, May 21, with retail theft.

• James M. Davidge, 20, 4891 Highwood Lane, Lake in the Hills, was charged Tuesday, May 21, with drug paraphernalia possession.

• Joseph C. Coriaci, 19, 1340 Knollwood Circle, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, May 22, with underage possession of alcohol/underage drinking, failure to report an accident, and failure to reduce speed.

• Jonathan M. Kircher, 20, 1316 Clayton Marsh Drive, Lake in the Hills, was charged Wednesday, May 22, with burglary.

• Michael A. Scott, 18, 2201 Crystal Circle, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, May 23, with drug paraphernalia possession and marijuana possession.

• Anthony J. Basile, 19, 450 Sunset Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, May 23, with drug paraphernalia possession and marijuana possession.

• Sergio D. Padro, 18, 295 Union St., Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, May 23, with theft.

• Corinne D. Egan, 23, 1543 Crabtree Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, May 24, with retail theft.

• Susan L. Lavertu, 45, 7920 Ridgefield Road, Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, May 24, with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.08 percent.

• Tyler J. Adams, 19, 744 Laguna Road, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, May 26, with underage drinking.

• Russell E. Soto, 37, 352 Lake St., Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, May 26, with domestic battery.

• Krzysztof Galecki, 31, 593 Darlington Lane, Apt. 32, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, May 28, with battery.

• Roberto O. Albuquerque, 19, 1167 Starwood Pass, Lake in the Hills, was charged Wednesday, May 29, with underage possession of alcohol/underage drinking and obstructing identification.

• Daniel M. Dantes, 20, 7209 Cowlin St., Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, May 29, with underage possession of alcohol/underage drinking.

• Adam T. Koch, 19, 4704 Burman Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, May 29, with possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was arrested on a warrant out of McHenry County for trespassing.

• Josue A. Espinal, 28, 822 Kingston Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, May 30, with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Quentin L. Wickert, 63, 5812 Prairie Ridge Road, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, May 30, with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a revoked license, and driving with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.08 percent.

• Richard Laporta, 32, 967 Golf Course, Apt. 3, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, May 29, with domestic battery.

• William P. Keyes, 18, 2008 Western Ave., McHenry, was charged Saturday, June 1, with underage possession of alcohol and underage drinking.

• Adam F. Hussain, 27, 1409 Skyridge Drive, Apt. A, was charged Saturday, June 1, with driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to give information or render aid.

• Nicole D. Williams, 29, 210 Elmhurst St., Apt. 313, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, June 2, with retail theft.

• Ashton J. Shrewsberry, 20, 418 E. Main St., Cary, was charged Monday, June 3, with forgery.

• Joel R. Yeschek, 24, 5305 Greenview Road, Cary, was charged Tuesday, June 4, with drug paraphernalia possession.

• Taylor L. Arvidson, 21, 1218 Birch St., Lake in the Hills, was charged Tuesday, June 4, with retail theft.

• Thomas J. Madigan, 32, 757 Sussex Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, June 7, with aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

• Joshua T. Fitts, 21, 267 Clair View Drive, Lake Zurich, was charged Thursday, June 6, with retail theft and battery.

• Josephine K. Baloun, 18, 315 Ridge Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged Saturday, June 8, with driving under the influence of alcohol, underage possession of alcohol/underage drinking, and driving with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.08 percent.

• Sufiyan Alam, 28, 224 Park Ave., Cary, was charged Sunday, June 9, with marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession.

• Dylan E. Draut, 39, 422 Lincoln Ave., Apt. D, Fox River Grove, was charged Monday, June 10, with burglary, possession of burglary tools, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, resisting a peace officer, and unlawful use of a knife.

• Keith M. Dennison, 22, 460 Buckingham Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, June 14, with possession of marijuana.