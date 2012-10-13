Hess, Geneva football explode to win

GENEVA – The Geneva-Metea Valley football game Friday had more explosions than your typical summer action movie.

The final score at Burgess Field was 61-48 Vikings as the players scorched Geneva’s new turf field. The Vikings racked up 61 points led by another monster night for Bobby Hess, who tallied five total touchdowns, including three of the rushing variety in the first half.

Geneva (3-5) came into the game looking to send out its seniors right in their final home game and get their younger players experience. They did that and more as the young Vikings, led by freshman quarterback Nick Derr, jumped out to an early lead and held off the Mustangs (2-6) in the Upstate Eight Conference crossover game.

“He’s showing great moxie,” coach Rob Wicinski said of his youngster behind center.

Hess and his backfield counterpart, Joe Boenzi, split 162 rushing yards down the middle in the first half while Derr added 40 of his own. The defense was tested at points throughout the night but made huge momentum plays, especially Jake Boser (two tackles for a loss, sack), who was a menace in the backfield all night.

Hess finished the night with 250 rushing yards on 39 carries to go with one reception for 60 yards. Boenzi rushed nine times for 92 yards.

Derr completed 8 of 12 passes for 171 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception. Kyle Brown, Pace Temple and Kevin Curtin all aided the offensive outburst with at least two catches for the Vikings.

Vikings kicker Kevin Dunlop made all seven of his point-after tries.

Streamwood is the final opponent for the Vikings, who will try and close their trying season with four wins in their last six games after starting out 0-3.