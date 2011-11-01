Timbers Spook House a success

SHOREWOOD — Hundreds of community families enjoyed getting scared out of their wits at the fifth annual Halloween Spook House which took place Oct. 21 and 22, at The Timbers of Shorewood, 1100 N. River Road, Shorewood.

From $2 and $4 Spook House entrance fees, a total of $1,774 was raised. The funds will be split and donated to the Kiwanis Club of Shorewood and Leeza’s Place at Provena Saint Joseph Medical Center.

“It was wonderful to see so many attendees at this year’s Spook House,” said Faith Ann Varga, executive director of The Timbers as well as president of the Kiwanis Club of Shorewood.

“Not only did everyone have a great time but the funds we raised go to two inspiring community organizations.”

For more information, call (815) 609-0669 or visit timbersofshorewood.com.