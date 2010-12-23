Kathryn Wolfe

STERLING – Kathryn A. Wolfe, 93, of Sterling, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2010, at her home, after an illness. She had worked for Dr. Harry Jensen as an assistant for several years before retiring.

Kathryn was born March 23, 1917, in Sterling, the daughter of E.J. and Dora A. (Fisher) Yeager. She married Duard M. Wolfe on March 30, 1940, in Clinton, Iowa. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2004. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Sterling.

Survivors include one daughter, Lyn Kay Quinnan of Sterling; one daughter in-law, Sandy Wolfe of Sterling; three grandsons, Shawn, Keith, and Paul Wolfe; and eight great-grandchildren.

She also was preceded in death by one son, Duard Lee Wolfe; one sister, Mae Weaver; and three brothers, Seth, Clarence, and Byars Yeager.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, Sterling, with the Revs. Paul Judd and Paul Olson co-officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Sterling. Arrangements were completed by Schilling Funeral Home, Sterling.

A memorial has been established.