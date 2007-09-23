Vikings unleash storm

SYCAMORE - Music from REO Speedwagon blared over the stadium speakers at Sycamore Friday night. “Ridin’ the Storm Out” proved to be a fitting tune in terms of both the weather and the direction the game against Geneva was headed.

Just before halftime lighting began to flash in the western sky. The walkie-talkies of staff members were abuzz with talk of the oncoming storm. On the field, it was Geneva that withstood an early onslaught from Sycamore and posted a robust 30 unanswered points. It was a combination of pressure from the Geneva defensive ends and linebackers that took Sycamore out of their rhythm and stalled out the Spartan offense.

“They got upfield on their pass rush and we didn’t have a lot of time to throw the ball,” Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said. “Obviously those big tall defensive ends being in your face make it tough to see and throw. From there Nick Anderson didn’t have a good window to get throws off in.”

After a nine-minute scoring drive translated to an early 7-0 lead, Geneva made adjustments that kept Anderson and the Sycamore offense from completing a pass until just under five minutes remained in the third quarter.

“We need balance and we didn’t have it tonight because we were behind the chains,” Ryan said. “That caused us to do the little things outside the box that we didn’t want to have to do.”

Sycamore got the offense going again with a six-play scoring drive in the third quarter. Anderson enjoyed not having the wind in his face and hit on 2-of-3 pasess for 19 yards, and had a key 7-yard carry on a draw to his right.

But it was wide receiver Will Strack that bobbed and weaved his way past a Geneva defense caught in over pursuit for a big 49-yard gain on an end around to set up first and goal at the 1-yard line.Cody Bex scored on the very next play to make the score 30-14 as the wind that had blown with gusto all game finally brought about a driving rain.

With 5:54 to play in the fourth quarter, and a steady rain pelting down, the game was halted due to the close proximity of lightning.The bleachers were cleared, and water-logged players were sent to the field house. The press box, awash with yellow gold light, was the only sign of life on the now empty field. Geneva scored when play resumed a half hour later. For Sycamore (2-3), it is another week of sticking together, Ryan said. A team that is in the midst of taking heed of the REO Speedwagon lyrics.