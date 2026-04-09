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175th Anniversary

Historical covers for April 9: Drive-By Surprise: Yorkville Celebrates Teen’s 100-Day Anniversary

The cover of the Kendall County Record for April 9, 2020

The cover of the Kendall County Record for April 9, 2020 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from April 9. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from pivotal election results and wartime mandates to stories of personal resilience within our communities.

1943: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

The Daily Chronicle cover: April 9, 1943 The Daily Chronicle cover: April 9, 1943 Apr 9, 1943 The Daily Chronicle (De Kalb, Illinois) Newspapers.com

In the midst of World War II, the April 9, 1943, edition was dominated by a “Drastic Order” from the president. The lead story detailed federal efforts to “freeze” the cost of living by placing price ceilings on commodities and stabilizing wages. Military updates also took center stage, with reports on the North African campaign noting that “Rommel Back” as his area of occupancy was “getting smaller and smaller daily,” alongside a striking photo of Italian prisoners of war.

1952: Morris Daily Herald

Morris Herald-News cover: April 9, 1952 Morris Herald-News cover: April 9, 1952 Apr 9, 1952 Morris Herald-News (Morris, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The April 9, 1952, front page was headlined by a landslide victory for William G. Stratton in the gubernatorial primary, declaring “It’s Stratton by Big Margin.” The edition also captured a major moment in American labor history: “Truman Steel Seizure Evokes Bitterest Legal Controversy.” Locally, the paper kept residents informed on natural threats, warning that a “New Flood Crest” was expected to hit the area, threatening thousands of acres of farmland.

1996: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Northwest Herald cover: April 9, 1996 Northwest Herald cover: April 9, 1996 Apr 9, 1996 Northwest Herald (Woodstock, Illinois) Newspapers.com

By 1996, the focus shifted to the growing pains of a developing suburban landscape. The lead story, “Parking vexes downtown business,” explored the friction between Crystal Lake merchants and city planners. The page also featured a powerful human-interest story titled “Athlete back in service,” detailing the recovery of John “J.J.” Hogan, a high school student who returned to the tennis court after a devastating farm accident.

2020: Kendall County Record

Kendall County Record cover: April 9, 2020 Kendall County Record cover: April 9, 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Kendall County Record (Yorksville, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The April 9, 2020, edition reflects a community finding joy during the early days of the global pandemic. The front page features a large, vibrant photo of a Yorkville teen being celebrated with a “Drive-By Surprise” for his 100-day anniversary of stem-cell surgery. Even as the world faced unprecedented health challenges, the paper highlighted the creative ways neighbors came together to support one another from a safe distance.

Shaw Media 175th AnniversaryKendall County
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.