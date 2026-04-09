Historical covers for April 9: Drive-By Surprise: Yorkville Celebrates Teen’s 100-Day Anniversary

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from April 9. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from pivotal election results and wartime mandates to stories of personal resilience within our communities.

1943: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

In the midst of World War II, the April 9, 1943, edition was dominated by a “Drastic Order” from the president. The lead story detailed federal efforts to “freeze” the cost of living by placing price ceilings on commodities and stabilizing wages. Military updates also took center stage, with reports on the North African campaign noting that “Rommel Back” as his area of occupancy was “getting smaller and smaller daily,” alongside a striking photo of Italian prisoners of war.

1952: Morris Daily Herald

The April 9, 1952, front page was headlined by a landslide victory for William G. Stratton in the gubernatorial primary, declaring “It’s Stratton by Big Margin.” The edition also captured a major moment in American labor history: “Truman Steel Seizure Evokes Bitterest Legal Controversy.” Locally, the paper kept residents informed on natural threats, warning that a “New Flood Crest” was expected to hit the area, threatening thousands of acres of farmland.

1996: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

By 1996, the focus shifted to the growing pains of a developing suburban landscape. The lead story, “Parking vexes downtown business,” explored the friction between Crystal Lake merchants and city planners. The page also featured a powerful human-interest story titled “Athlete back in service,” detailing the recovery of John “J.J.” Hogan, a high school student who returned to the tennis court after a devastating farm accident.

2020: Kendall County Record

The April 9, 2020, edition reflects a community finding joy during the early days of the global pandemic. The front page features a large, vibrant photo of a Yorkville teen being celebrated with a “Drive-By Surprise” for his 100-day anniversary of stem-cell surgery. Even as the world faced unprecedented health challenges, the paper highlighted the creative ways neighbors came together to support one another from a safe distance.