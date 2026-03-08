March 8 historical covers: Music seen ’round the world

As Shaw Media reflects on its long-standing history of community journalism, we looked back at four front pages from March 8 spanning more than 100 years. These archives offer a window into the evolution of our region, from the early reporting of the beginning of the 20th century to the modern-day focus on education, technology, and local governance.

1914: Joliet Sunday Herald

The March 8, 1914, edition of the Joliet Sunday Herald was a whirlwind of high-stakes drama and social debate. The front page was dominated by the chilling “Aurora Slayer” mystery and the grim sentencing of Leo Frank to death in Atlanta. Interspersed with these dark reports were lighter social questions, such as a feature asking local leaders their opinions on the latest women’s fashion trends, and a prominent column advocating for “Temperance” as the prohibition movement gained steam.

1996: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

By 1996, the focus shifted to local policy and national politics. The Northwest Herald led with a crackdown on teen smoking, reporting that Crystal Lake park commissioners had banned “lighting up” on district grounds. The front page also captured a pivotal moment for Woodstock’s School District 200, as voters prepared to decide the fate of a multi-million dollar high school expansion. On the national stage, the paper tracked Bob Dole’s “crushing lead” in the New York primary.

2006: The Times (Ottawa)

The March 8, 2006, edition of The Times centered heavily on the classroom. The lead story, “Cutting Classes,” explored the struggle to keep class sizes small at Wallace Elementary despite budget constraints, highlighting a proposed bill for state funding. Below the fold, the paper reported on a modern tactical shift for the Illinois State Police, who began turning to motorcycles for highway patrolling to save on fuel and improve maneuverability.

2011: Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

In 2011, the Daily Chronicle highlighted the intersection of labor and technology. The top headline announced a major agreement between the City of Sycamore and local labor groups. However, the visual centerpiece of the page was a story titled “Music seen ’round the world,” which showcased how Northern Illinois University was using live concert webcasts to bring its music program to a global audience, a foreshadowing of the digital connectivity that defines the current era.