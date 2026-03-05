Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
175th Anniversary

Historical covers for March 5: Dillinger communicated with gang from jail

The cover of the Dixon Evening Telegraph for March 5, 1934

The cover of the Dixon Evening Telegraph for March 5, 1934 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media reflects on its storied history, we took a look back at four front pages from March 5, spanning nearly a century. These archives offer a window into the evolution of Illinois news, from the daring exploits of Great Depression-era outlaws to the poignant local stories that define our communities today.

1924: The Daily Chronicle

Daily Chronicle cover: March 5, 1924 Daily Chronicle cover: March 5, 1924 Mar 5, 1924 The Daily Chronicle (De Kalb, Illinois) Newspapers.com

On March 5, 1924, the DeKalb Daily Chronicle featured a bold, all-caps headline regarding a local crime: “Bandits Attempt to Rob Sycamore Postoffice.” The detailed report described how “amateur safe crackers” used an acetylene tank to cut through a vault but were ultimately scared off before they could secure a significant haul. The page also touched on agricultural concerns with “Farm Bill Explained” and reported on international tremors with “Costa Rica Badly Shaken By Earthquakes.”

1934: Dixon Evening Telegraph

Dixon Evening Telegraph cover: March 5, 1934 Dixon Evening Telegraph cover: March 5, 1934 Mar 5, 1934 Dixon Evening Telegraph (Dixon, Illinois) Newspapers.com

A decade later, the March 5, 1934, edition of the Dixon Evening Telegraph was dominated by the sensational news of a legendary outlaw: “Dillinger Communicated With Gang From Jail.” The story detailed John Dillinger’s escape from a Crown Point, Indiana, jail using a “toy pistol.” Closer to home, the paper balanced this high-stakes drama with news of “Serious Floods” caused by melting snow and a local tragedy involving a “Woman, Posing As Wife, Link With Outlaws.”

2003: The Times-Press (Streator)

The Times-Press cover: March 5, 2003 The Times-Press cover: March 5, 2003 Mar 5, 2003 The Times (Streator, Illinois) Newspapers.com

By March 5, 2003, the Times-Press focused on local government friction in Streator. The lead headline, “Police chief accused of lack of leadership,” detailed a contentious city council meeting where calls for the resignation of Streator Police Chief Jeff Anderson were met with a firm defense from the chief. The weather also remained a perennial front-page fixture, with a report titled “Storm skirts city,” noting that while heavy snow was predicted, the area fortunately escaped the brunt of the blizzard.

2020: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Northwest Herald cover: March 5, 2020 Northwest Herald cover: March 5, 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Northwest Herald (Woodstock, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The March 5, 2020, Northwest Herald featured a powerful, full-page visual of an excavator tearing into a structure under the headline “Razing Painful Memories.” The story covered the demolition of the Crystal Lake home associated with the tragic AJ Freund case, symbolizing a community’s attempt to find closure. The sidebar provided a snapshot of high school sports, celebrating a “State Scramble” victory for the Jacobs boys’ basketball team.

Shaw Media 175th Anniversary
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.