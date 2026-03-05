Historical covers for March 5: Dillinger communicated with gang from jail

As Shaw Media reflects on its storied history, we took a look back at four front pages from March 5, spanning nearly a century. These archives offer a window into the evolution of Illinois news, from the daring exploits of Great Depression-era outlaws to the poignant local stories that define our communities today.

1924: The Daily Chronicle

On March 5, 1924, the DeKalb Daily Chronicle featured a bold, all-caps headline regarding a local crime: “Bandits Attempt to Rob Sycamore Postoffice.” The detailed report described how “amateur safe crackers” used an acetylene tank to cut through a vault but were ultimately scared off before they could secure a significant haul. The page also touched on agricultural concerns with “Farm Bill Explained” and reported on international tremors with “Costa Rica Badly Shaken By Earthquakes.”

1934: Dixon Evening Telegraph

A decade later, the March 5, 1934, edition of the Dixon Evening Telegraph was dominated by the sensational news of a legendary outlaw: “Dillinger Communicated With Gang From Jail.” The story detailed John Dillinger’s escape from a Crown Point, Indiana, jail using a “toy pistol.” Closer to home, the paper balanced this high-stakes drama with news of “Serious Floods” caused by melting snow and a local tragedy involving a “Woman, Posing As Wife, Link With Outlaws.”

2003: The Times-Press (Streator)

By March 5, 2003, the Times-Press focused on local government friction in Streator. The lead headline, “Police chief accused of lack of leadership,” detailed a contentious city council meeting where calls for the resignation of Streator Police Chief Jeff Anderson were met with a firm defense from the chief. The weather also remained a perennial front-page fixture, with a report titled “Storm skirts city,” noting that while heavy snow was predicted, the area fortunately escaped the brunt of the blizzard.

2020: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

The March 5, 2020, Northwest Herald featured a powerful, full-page visual of an excavator tearing into a structure under the headline “Razing Painful Memories.” The story covered the demolition of the Crystal Lake home associated with the tragic AJ Freund case, symbolizing a community’s attempt to find closure. The sidebar provided a snapshot of high school sports, celebrating a “State Scramble” victory for the Jacobs boys’ basketball team.