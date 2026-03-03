Historical covers for March 3: Hope and fear fill wait for safe return of sons from Middle East

As Shaw Media reflects on its long history of community journalism, we looked back at four front pages from March 3. These archives capture the evolving pulse of northern Illinois, from the depths of the Great Depression to the historic milestones of the Space Age.

1926: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

On March 3, 1926, the Daily Chronicle led with a significant local development: “To Vote on the Annexation of New Subdivision.” The proposal for the Ellwood Addition signaled a period of growth for DeKalb. The front page also balanced tragedy and progress, reporting on a fatal “Three Killed in Smashup” involving a freight engine and a suburban train, while simultaneously announcing that “New Lights on Fourth” would soon “be boost” for local street safety.

1936: The Streator Daily Times-Press

By March 3, 1936, the headlines reflected a nation grappling with economic reform. The lead story, “Roosevelt for Sweeping Tax Law Change,” detailed the President’s proposal to tax undivided corporate profits. Locally, Streator was focused on infrastructure and recovery; the paper announced that the “West Main Street Bridge to Cost $139,534.00,” while a dramatic front-page photo showed a family being rescued by boat from Illinois River floodwaters.

1969: Dixon Evening Telegraph

The March 3, 1969, edition of the Dixon Evening Telegraph captured a moment of global triumph and tension. The banner headline, “Apollo Astronauts in Earth Orbit,” celebrated the successful launch of the Apollo 9 mission. Below the fold, the paper shifted to the cold reality of international conflict, reporting on “Demonstrations After Soviet-Red China Border Clash” and the ongoing “Enemy Shells Saigon, Cities” during the Vietnam War.

1991: Northwest Herald (Crystal Lake)

On March 3, 1991, the Northwest Herald focused on the aftermath of the Persian Gulf War. The lead story, “U.S. troops soon may be heading home from Gulf,” offered hope to local families, while a poignant center feature titled “Hope & fear fill wait for safe return of sons” profiled an Elgin family with three sons in the Marines. Domestically, the paper highlighted local fiscal concerns with the headline, “Tax relief plan has schools worried.”