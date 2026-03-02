Historical covers for March 2: When a Mayor becomes a firefighter

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from March 2. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early 20th-century manhunts to modern-day community initiatives and global crises.

1914: The Joliet Evening Herald

On March 2, 1914, the Joliet Evening Herald was dominated by a gripping local mystery: “Detectives Join in Search for Lost Lockport Man.” The front page detailed the disappearance of John Rauch, a restaurant owner whose memory was feared lost after a fight. Alongside this drama, the paper reported on a massive $4,000 fire in Joliet where the mayor himself, Harvey E. Wood, led the firefighting efforts.

1928: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

The March 2, 1928, edition of the DeKalb Daily Chronicle celebrated local economic growth with the bold headline, “Another New Business to Locate in DeKalb.” The article detailed the arrival of a J.C. Penney store, a major milestone for the city’s retail landscape. The front page also touched on scientific breakthroughs, reporting a new discovery regarding “Vitamin F,” and provided updates on the “Three Are After State” political race, showing the paper’s commitment to both local progress and regional news.

2006: The Times (Ottawa)

By March 2, 2006, the focus in The Times turned toward education and personal finance. The lead image featured a “Need to Read” program at Streator High School, where students, faculty, and staff stopped everything for 15 minutes of silent reading. On the sidebar, national news hit home as “Vice President Cheney urges Americans to save,” reflecting the economic anxieties of the mid-2000s. The page also highlighted local culture with a “Red Carpet Premiere” for a student-led film project.

2014: The Northwest Herald (Crystal Lake)

The March 2, 2014, edition of the Northwest Herald captured a world in transition. The lead story, “County ethics code changes proposed,” focused on transparency in McHenry County government. Meanwhile, the “Analysis” section tackled the burgeoning “Ukraine crisis,” noting that the U.S. had few options as international tensions rose. Domestically, the paper featured a heartwarming look at “Baby boomers building businesses,” highlighting retirees in Crystal Lake finding second careers as entrepreneurs.