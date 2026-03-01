Historical covers for March 1: Back-to-back state titles in Hinckley

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from March 1. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the grim realities of the Great Depression and World War II to the local controversies and sporting triumphs that shaped our communities over the decades.

1933: Streator Daily Times-Press

In the midst of the Great Depression, the March 1, 1933, edition of the Streator Daily Times-Press delivered a heavy blow to the community with the headline: “Death of A. S. Johnson Shocks Community.” Johnson, a prominent business leader and township official, passed away suddenly, leaving a void in local leadership. The front page also reflected the era’s social volatility, reporting on a “Kidnaping Ring” in Springfield and the tragic discovery of a murdered girl in Pontiac.

1944: Woodstock Daily Sentinel

By 1944, the local impact of World War II dominated the headlines. The Woodstock Daily Sentinel led with a bold, patriotic announcement: “Eleven In Navy Today,” listing the local men from McHenry County reporting for induction. The front page balanced the gravity of war with community spirit, featuring “Victory’s Sons” and news of “Junior Pratt” returning home after three years in the Army, including 21 months in the Aleutians. Even amidst global conflict, local life continued, with reports on the “Elgin Looks Like Champ in Tourney Debut” as local basketball teams took to the court.

1988: Northwest Herald

The March 1, 1988, Northwest Herald captured the friction of suburban growth with the lead story: “Residents irate over ‘junk’ yard.” Homeowners in McHenry were pictured protesting a zoning change that allowed a scrapyard in their backyards. Political drama also made the front page as “Arizona governor faces Senate trial,” detailing the impeachment proceedings against Gov. Evan Mecham. On a lighter note, the paper celebrated the unique date with “Slick competition,” a feature on leap year frog jumping contests at a local health care center.

2010: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

Rounding out the collection, the March 1, 2010, edition of The Daily Chronicle highlighted local victory and labor concerns. The top banner proudly announced “Hinckley-Big Rock Wins State Championship,” celebrating the girls’ basketball team’s second consecutive Class 1A title. However, the main headline, “Potential cuts draw reaction,” detailed the tension between city worker unions and DeKalb officials over job proposals. International tragedy also reached the front page, with a report on the “Chile quake death toll” hitting 708 as rescue efforts intensified.