Historical covers for February 28: La Salle County Sheriff election decided by judge

As Shaw Media continues to celebrate its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from February 28. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the high-stakes local politics of the Roaring Twenties to the community’s initial response to a modern global pandemic.

1927: The Streator Daily Times-Press

On February 28, 1927, the front page was dominated by a dramatic local election dispute titled “Clark Wins Sheriff Contest by Decision.” A judge ruled that while his opponent, Ralph Desper, had a “secured majority of votes,” he lost due to “irregularities” in the ballots. Beyond local drama, the paper looked abroad to the “Chinese Mass Troops Near Sungkiang” and a “Pan-American Good Will Trip” that continued despite a tragic plane crash.

1964: The Woodstock Daily Sentinel

The February 28, 1964, edition highlighted a major milestone for local healthcare with the headline “$25,000 Check Is Given Hospital by Auxiliary.” A photo shows the presentation of the check to Memorial Hospital, bringing the auxiliary’s total contributions to over $242,000. Other news included a “Courthouse Project” under review and a Rockford man being held on murder charges.

1999: The Daily Chronicle

In 1999, the Sunday edition of the Daily Chronicle led with a local industrial disaster: “Alloyd fire leaves $1 million damage.” This was the second major blaze in DeKalb in less than 24 hours, keeping the fire department on high alert. The front page also addressed growing pains in the community, questioning “How fast will Peace Road congestion, controls grow?” as traffic increased.

2020: The Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

The most recent archive from February 28, 2020, captures a pivotal moment in modern history. The bold headline “STOPPING THE SPREAD” featured a local health official as McHenry County prepared for the coronavirus. While the global outbreak was worsening, local life continued with smaller headlines about a “Drought over” for the Dundee-Crown girls’ basketball team and the sentencing of the mother of AJ Freund.