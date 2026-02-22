Historical covers for February 22: A sixth road out of Dixon

As Shaw Media continues to celebrate its 175th anniversary, we explore the archives of February 22. These front pages from across Northern Illinois offer a glimpse into the evolving concerns of our communities, from the infrastructure of the Roaring Twenties to the modern-day challenges of public service and extreme weather.

1926: Dixon Evening Telegraph

On February 22, 1926, the Dixon Evening Telegraph focused heavily on regional growth and local tragedy. The lead headline proudly announced a “Sixth Road Out of Dixon to be Built in 1926,” signaling the rapid expansion of Illinois’ highway system. However, the mood was tempered by the news of a “Steward School Burned Saturday Night,” a devastating fire that left the community mourning the loss of a local landmark. The page also paid tribute to George Washington’s birthday with a featured character sketch of the first president.

1979: The Daily Sentinel (Woodstock)

By 1979, the Daily Sentinel captured a unique cultural moment: “Drivers get license plate ‘mania’.” The story detailed the overwhelming demand for personalized vanity plates as the state’s new multi-year program launched. Alongside this lighthearted trend, the paper addressed serious health concerns with a report on how a “Vegetarian diet inadequate during pregnancy.” Local sports and hobbyists also shared the spotlight, with a feature on a local man building his own car to “want a challenge.”

2013: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

The February 22, 2013, edition of the Daily Chronicle centered on civic development and the looming threat of winter. The top story reported that “DeKalb library officials seek loan” to complete a major expansion project. Meanwhile, residents were bracing for impact as the paper warned of “DeKalb expecting heaviest snowfall” of the season. In a brighter turn, the cover celebrated local talent with a feature on a DeKalb high school a cappella group heading to a competition in New York.

2020: The Times (Ottawa/Streator)

Rounding out our look back, the February 22, 2020, edition of The Times offered an intimate look at local governance. The lead story followed a Streator community service officer, “Making the rounds” to enforce local ordinances. The page also touched on significant legal news with the release of “Starved Rock murderer Chester Weger” from prison after decades of incarceration. On the infrastructure front, the paper highlighted a bill to “raise speed limit” to 75 mph on Illinois highways, showing how much has changed since the road-building days of 1926.