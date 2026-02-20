Historical covers for February 20: The battle of Iwo Jima

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from February 20. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the chaos of the Prohibition era and the front lines of World War II to the local heroes and policy shifts that shaped our communities in the decades that followed.

1929: Streator Daily Times-Press

On February 20, 1929, the Streator Daily Times-Press was dominated by tragedy and the violent reach of the Chicago underworld. The lead headline, “FIVE KILLED, SIXTY HURT IN PEORIA WRECK,” detailed a horrific train derailment. Meanwhile, the paper gripped readers with a “Dramatic re-enactment” of the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre—occurring just six days prior—and reported on the Senate’s overwhelming victory for the “Jones Gas Tax Bill,” a controversial enforcement measure during the height of Prohibition.

1945: Dixon Evening Telegraph

By 1945, the world’s eyes were fixed on the Pacific. The Dixon Evening Telegraph led with the harrowing news of the “Invasion of Iwo Jima,” describing the conflict as “Marines in Toughest Battle.” Closer to home, the paper reflected the sacrifices of the war effort, reporting on local soldiers among the casualties on the Western Front and a “midnight curfew” on entertainment venues, including night clubs and bars, ordered by the government to conserve resources for the “Nation’s Defense.”

1993: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

The February 20, 1993, edition of the Northwest Herald focused on the intersection of local governance and national economics. The primary headline, “County asks court for gas tax,” highlighted a legal battle over local revenue. On the national stage, the paper reported that the “Fed chief backs Clinton’s plan,” while locally, a teacher provided crucial testimony in a high-profile murder trial, arguing that a defendant’s confession was compromised by a language barrier.

2012: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

Rounding out the collection, the February 20, 2012, Daily Chronicle captured a moment of transition and homecoming. Under the headline “TWO OF A KIND,” the paper featured outgoing DeKalb Fire and Police chiefs reflecting on a combined 70 years of service. The community also celebrated a “surprise welcome” for a local soldier returning to Sycamore, while local leaders debated a “new fire safety mandate” that would require sprinkler systems in all new Illinois homes.