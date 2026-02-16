Judge refuses to release jury and more historical covers for February 16

As Shaw Media continues to celebrate its 175th anniversary, we are looking back at front pages from February 16 across the decades. These archives offer a window into the evolution of our communities, capturing moments of industrial growth and legal drama.

1928: Streator Daily Times-Press

On February 16, 1928, the Streator Daily Times-Press was dominated by a legal stalemate in the headline, “Judge Refuses to Release Jury.” The dramatic second request for a discharge was met with an order to “return to duty” in a high-stakes trial. The page also carried the tragic news of a local accident where “Browne Fell Off Wall Into River,” and reported on the “accidental death verdict” by a coroner’s jury for a companion unable to render aid.

1994: Northwest Herald

By 1994, the Northwest Herald focused on major economic shifts in McHenry County. The lead story, “Harvard courts Motorola,” detailed the city’s aggressive pursuit of a major cellular telephone manufacturing plant. Meanwhile, the business landscape in Crystal Lake was shifting as “Boston Chicken joins CL pecking order,” moving into a shuttered Sizzler location. The edition also balanced heavy health news regarding HIV infection rates with local tragedy, reporting on a fatal fire in a Crystal Lake home.

1997: Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

The February 16, 1997, Sunday edition of DeKalb’s Daily Chronicle highlighted significant infrastructure investments with the headline “City capital projects at $11 million.” The front page also featured a touching human-interest story titled “New Hope, New Home,” focusing on a local congregation finding a permanent place of worship. On the political front, the paper examined the “Wild West” nature of campaign finance laws, questioning if they could ever be tamed.

2012: Kane County Chronicle

The February 16, 2012, edition of the Kane County Chronicle looked squarely at the future of the Tri-Cities. With a massive cover photo of vacant land along the Fox River, the headline “Building for the Future” outlined St. Charles officials’ plans for upcoming growth. In the “Spark!” entertainment section, the paper welcomed back TV star and comedian Steve Rannazzisi for a homecoming performance at Zanies, showing the vibrant cultural life of the area.