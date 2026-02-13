Historical covers for February 13: First “Girl Strike” is on in Braidwood

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from February 13. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the transition of rural life to the local echoes of international conflict and the evolving debates of the 21st century.

1914: Joliet Evening Herald

On February 13, 1914, the Joliet Evening Herald featured a mix of dramatic local labor news and international diplomacy. The front page reported on the first “Girl Strike” in Braidwood, where young women making history in the coal fields walked out after their employer suggested they use their “suffrage” rather than seek a raise. Simultaneously, the city hosted a major Lincoln Day event featuring a former ambassador to China, who addressed a large audience at the Steel Club about the “awakening” of the Chinese nation.

1923: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

On February 13, 1923, the DeKalb Daily Chronicle featured a prominent story on the intersection of agriculture and civic life: “Farmers and City Men Hear Splendid Address.” The article detailed an annual dinner where former President of the American Farm Bureau Federation, James R. Howard, spoke to local residents about the common ground between rural and urban communities. Other headlines touched on international unrest, including “French Take Ruhr Roads” and updates on the “Mosul” border dispute in the Middle East.

1929: Streator Daily Times-Press

By 1929, the Streator Daily Times-Press was a mix of high-stakes crime and national progress. The lead headline, “Owner of Coffee Shop Charged with Plot,” followed the arrest of two brothers in connection to a fire. Meanwhile, the paper celebrated American milestones, reporting that “Coolidge Signs Bill Authorizing 15 New Cruisers” and highlighting the return of “Lindy” (Charles Lindbergh) from a historic Pan-American flight. The front page also featured a rare photo of Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, and Harvey Firestone honoring President-elect Herbert Hoover.

2008: Northwest Herald

The February 13, 2008, edition of the Northwest Herald reflected a nation in the midst of a historic election and a heated domestic debate. The top story, “We’re on our way,” tracked Barack Obama’s primary victories in Maryland, Virginia, and D.C. Locally, the paper focused on the “Loaded Debate” regarding a proposed McHenry County resolution supporting Second Amendment rights. In sports, the perennial hope of local fans was captured in a teaser for the Cubs’ upcoming season.