The end of the Vietnam War, a historic flood in Rockford and more historical covers for January 24

As Shaw Media reflects on its long history of community journalism, we looked back at four front pages from January 24. These archives provide a window into the evolution of northern Illinois, from the courtroom dramas of the Roaring Twenties to the solemn conclusion of the Vietnam War.

1928: Dixon Evening Telegraph

The January 24, 1928, edition was dominated by local legal battles and sensational crime. The lead story, “Minnick Case Draws Crowds to Court Room,” detailed an alienation of affection suit that captivated Dixon residents. Adding to the drama, the paper reported on a “Sensational Jail Delivery” in Detroit where prisoners escaped by digging through a wall, and a local trial involving a youth accused of murdering his mother.

1938: The Daily Times (Streator)

Ten years later, the headlines took a mysterious and somber turn. The front page featured the “Mystery Over Shattering of Glass Windows,” as modern cleaners in Streator were baffled by holes appearing in their storefronts. The edition also tracked a “Forcibly Fed Fasting Pastor” in Memphis and reported on a tragic “Highway Crash” near Streator that injured four men. Meanwhile, Mother Nature made her mark as “Four Sections of City are Under Water” in Rockford following heavy rain and ice jams.

1973: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

The January 24, 1973, edition captured a pivotal moment in American history: the announcement of the end of the Vietnam War. Under the bold headline “POW return to start in 60 days,” the paper detailed the peace terms and the local reaction in DeKalb. While some celebrated, two Northern Illinois University professors were quoted claiming the U.S. “failed to meet objectives,” and a local veteran from Sycamore reflected on the “wasted” time and lives spent in the conflict.

1995: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

By 1995, the focus shifted to the “Trial of the Century” as the O.J. Simpson defense team caused delays on the first day of the trial. Locally, the Northwest Herald covered political friction in Crystal Lake with the headline “Prindle attacks Project Future candidates”. The paper also highlighted McHenry County’s rapid growth, noting it had retained its title for the “fastest growth” in the state, with a population increase of nearly 18% over four years.