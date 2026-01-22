“Peru still supplied Capone with liquor” and more historical covers from January 22

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from January 22. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the political scandals of the late 20th century to the deep-seated sports rivalries and community debates that define northern Illinois.

1929: The Streator Daily Times-Press

On January 22, 1929, the Streator Daily Times-Press focused on the fallout of the Prohibition era and national political shifts. The lead story detailed a “Federal Grand Jury” call for city officers following a “liquor ring” hearing involving the “Scarface” Al Capone gang and the city of Peru. Meanwhile, on the national stage, the paper tracked “Hoover Nears Miami to Rest” as the President-elect prepared for his inaugural. Locally, the community mourned a “Fairbury Man Killed in Fall” and read about a local “flu epidemic” showing signs of decline.

1998: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

By 1998, the front page was dominated by one of the biggest political stories of the decade: “Clinton denies allegations of relationship with intern.” Also, Crystal Lake’s local government was in turmoil as the “Mayor sues Crystal Lake over powers,” naming three council members in a nomination dispute. The sports section captured the local excitement for Super Bowl XXXII, noting that despite being technically illegal, “office football pools” were flourishing throughout McHenry County bars and businesses.

2011: The Daily Chronicle

The January 22, 2011, edition of the Daily Chronicle centered on a “Rivalry” with “No Love,” previewing the NFC Championship game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers. The cover featured a local couple divided by their team loyalties. In more somber news, the paper highlighted a “Starting new chapter at NIU,” as construction began on Cole Hall to renovate the site of the 2008 campus shooting. Weather also made the headlines, with “Cold weather expected to hang around longer” as temperatures dipped to 11 below zero.

2013: Kane County Chronicle

Rounding out the collection, the January 22, 2013, Kane County Chronicle marked the 40th anniversary of a landmark Supreme Court decision with the headline “Roe v. Wade, Redux.” The front page featured a large photo of the Pro-Life Action League marching in Aurora, noting that the debate remained strong within the county. Other local news included the passing of a former Batavia Alderman at age 84 and a feature on “Behind the Mic,” shedding light on the local PA announcers who serve as the voices of high school sports.