Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
175th Anniversary

The blizzard of 1979, a new Wal-Mart and more history from January 15

The cover of the Woodstock Daily Sentinel for Jan. 15, 1979

The cover of the Woodstock Daily Sentinel for Jan. 15, 1979 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media reflects on its 175-year legacy, we examine five front pages from January 15. These archives showcase a community defined by its resilience– whether facing “storms of the century,” navigating economic shifts, or witnessing the evolution of social justice.

1914: Joliet Evening Herald

Joliet Evening Herald cover: Jan. 15, 1914 Joliet Evening Herald cover: Jan. 15, 1914 Jan 15, 1914 Joliet Evening Herald (Joliet, Illinois) Newspapers.com

On January 15, 1914, the Joliet Evening Herald was dominated by a blend of sensational crime and social progress. The lead headline, “Accuse Woman of Murder of Farmers,” captivated readers with a grim local mystery. However, the front page also looked toward the future of civil rights, featuring a prominent report on “Suffrage Sure Says Sherman,” where Illinois Senator Lawrence Y. Sherman predicted the inevitable victory of the women’s ballot.

1979: The Daily Sentinel (Woodstock)

The January 15, 1979, edition of the Daily Sentinel serves as a freezing time capsule of the “Blizzard of ’79.” The paper declared the current weather the “worst in 40 years,” with residents comparing the drifts to the legendary Great Storm of 1936. Amid the snow, the paper also tracked high-level legal drama, noting that the Supreme Court was set to “study CIA case” regarding illegal mail-opening programs.

1979: Streator Daily Times-Press

Streator Daily Times cover Jan. 15, 1979 Streator Daily Times cover Jan. 15, 1979 Jan 15, 1979 The Times (Streator, Illinois) Newspapers.com

Sharing the same date as the Sentinel, the Streator Daily Times-Press painted a similar picture of a region at a standstill. The headline “Snowstorm paralyzes Streator, Midwest” detailed the immobilization of local plants and schools. Beyond the weather, the front page captured a world in transition, reporting on “strong anti-Americanism” in Iran as the Shah prepared for his historic departure from the country.

1985: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

Daily Chronicle cover: Jan. 15, 1985 Daily Chronicle cover: Jan. 15, 1985 Jan 15, 1985 The Daily Chronicle (De Kalb, Illinois) Newspapers.com

By January 15, 1985, the tone shifted to community struggles and retail growth. The lead headline, “Struggle continues on King birthday,” highlighted the local and national efforts to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. Meanwhile, the “Bulletin” section broke news that would change the local economy: the announcement of a new Wal-Mart as the anchor for the Northland Plaza project.

2014: Kane County Chronicle

Kane County Chronicle cover: Jan. 15, 2014 Kane County Chronicle cover: Jan. 15, 2014 Jan 15, 2014 St. Charles Kane County Chronicle (St. Charles, Illinois) Newspapers.com

Rounding out our look back, the January 15, 2014, Kane County Chronicle focused on local business pushback and sports triumphs. The bold headline “READY TO ROLL?” detailed car dealers’ opposition to a plan allowing Sunday sales. In sports, the community celebrated a new milestone as Batavia senior Liza Fruendt became the school’s all-time scoring leader in a win against St. Charles East.

Shaw Media 175th AnniversaryMcHenry CountyWoodstockMcHenry County Front HeadlinesSnowWeather
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.