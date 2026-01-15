The blizzard of 1979, a new Wal-Mart and more history from January 15

As Shaw Media reflects on its 175-year legacy, we examine five front pages from January 15. These archives showcase a community defined by its resilience– whether facing “storms of the century,” navigating economic shifts, or witnessing the evolution of social justice.

1914: Joliet Evening Herald

On January 15, 1914, the Joliet Evening Herald was dominated by a blend of sensational crime and social progress. The lead headline, “Accuse Woman of Murder of Farmers,” captivated readers with a grim local mystery. However, the front page also looked toward the future of civil rights, featuring a prominent report on “Suffrage Sure Says Sherman,” where Illinois Senator Lawrence Y. Sherman predicted the inevitable victory of the women’s ballot.

1979: The Daily Sentinel (Woodstock)

The January 15, 1979, edition of the Daily Sentinel serves as a freezing time capsule of the “Blizzard of ’79.” The paper declared the current weather the “worst in 40 years,” with residents comparing the drifts to the legendary Great Storm of 1936. Amid the snow, the paper also tracked high-level legal drama, noting that the Supreme Court was set to “study CIA case” regarding illegal mail-opening programs.

1979: Streator Daily Times-Press

Sharing the same date as the Sentinel, the Streator Daily Times-Press painted a similar picture of a region at a standstill. The headline “Snowstorm paralyzes Streator, Midwest” detailed the immobilization of local plants and schools. Beyond the weather, the front page captured a world in transition, reporting on “strong anti-Americanism” in Iran as the Shah prepared for his historic departure from the country.

1985: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

By January 15, 1985, the tone shifted to community struggles and retail growth. The lead headline, “Struggle continues on King birthday,” highlighted the local and national efforts to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. Meanwhile, the “Bulletin” section broke news that would change the local economy: the announcement of a new Wal-Mart as the anchor for the Northland Plaza project.

2014: Kane County Chronicle

Rounding out our look back, the January 15, 2014, Kane County Chronicle focused on local business pushback and sports triumphs. The bold headline “READY TO ROLL?” detailed car dealers’ opposition to a plan allowing Sunday sales. In sports, the community celebrated a new milestone as Batavia senior Liza Fruendt became the school’s all-time scoring leader in a win against St. Charles East.