“DeKalb County’s Sheriff Balks a Conspiracy” and more history on our Jan. 10 covers through our 175 years

As Shaw Media continues its 175th-anniversary celebration, we delve into the archives of January 10. These four front pages, spanning from 1929 to 2013, offer a window into the evolving priorities of our communities, from the height of Prohibition-era crime to modern legislative debates.

1929: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

In 1929, the front page was dominated by a sensational criminal conspiracy. The lead story, “DeKalb County’s Sheriff Balks a Conspiracy,” detailed a plot by a prisoner to “dope” his way out of jail using morphine-laced candy. The edition also touched on international affairs with an “Armistice in Milk War,” while local news reported on the tragic death of a young boy in a garage fire and a “witchcraft case” involving a murder plot in New York.

1974: The Dixon Evening Telegraph

By 1974, the news cycle was a mix of grit and growth. The primary headline, “Crime technician testifies,” provided a blow-by-blow account of a murder trial involving Sterling police. Meanwhile, the community was looking toward the future with a report on a “six-million-dollar school building” resembling a giant Tinker Toy set. The energy crisis also hit home, as the “Street Department” struggled with long hours and little sleep to keep roads clear during a harsh winter.

1974: The Crystal Lake Herald

On the same day in 1974, Crystal Lake focused on regional political battles. The bold graphic “KNOW RTA” highlighted the fierce opposition from local lawmakers against the Regional Transportation Authority. Below the fold, the paper focused on local governance in “Oakwood Hills Board votes to hire police chief” and a community meeting where North-West residents queried city officials on sewer and water projects.

2013: The Times (Ottawa)

Fast forward to 2013, and the headlines reflected modern regulatory shifts. The lead story, “Smoking ban yields mixed benefits,” looked back at the five-year impact of the Smoke-Free Illinois Act on local businesses and public health. The page also captured the somber reality of local economic shifts with the news that “Ottawa hospital layoffs linked to consolidation,” affecting 34 employees at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center.