Whiteside County United Way recipient of MACF grant

Morrison Area Community Foundation awarded $1,000 to Whiteside County United Way to be used for their L.I.F.E. (Literacy is Fun for Everyone) program. They work with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to source age appropriate literature distributed free every month to all children, ages birth to 5, in Whiteside County. United Way of Whiteside County manages the program, partnering locally with hospitals and libraries on enrollment and distribution. In 2021, almost 20,000 books were delivered, including books for 218 children in Morrison.