Fulton police chief says he’s planning on leaving department

FULTON – In a surprise move during the Nov. 13 Fulton City Council meeting, Police Chief Nick Neblung announced that he is in current interview talks with another agency.

Neblung cited four years of stressed duties, lack of personnel at the agency, and a concern for his own health as reasons for leaving.

Sgt. Dwayne Hamilton was recommended as interim police chief if Neblung leaves.

Neblung made a request to the council to consider increasing part-time salary from $25 per hour to $30 per hour for officers to match that of Morrison.

“I hope the council learns more one on one what are the problems facing this community,” Neblung said.

Later in the meeting, a request was made to approve overtime. Neblung holds a salary position, but in the last five weeks has worked 89 hours overtime in addition to his regular 45 hours due to a lack of personnel at the police department.

The council has been asked to consider reimbursing Neblung for his time and work above and beyond the call of duty.

In other action:

• The committee tasked with naming the Nutracker, following a contest by children of the local schools, has narrowed the list to three possible names. The Nutcracker visited the elementary school and public library, and 132 entries were submitted to the council. The vote for the name was given to the Council, who will select the final name, to be announced at a later date. The child and the family of the winning name will get the opportunity to light the Christmas tree during the Christmas walk.

• Jessica Taylor of Simple Grants gave a presentation regarding opportunities for grants for the city of Fulton. Currently, Fulton’s submissions have made it past one stage of review for a $2 million grant, though it has not been accepted as of this stage. Simple Grants hope to submit more applications for grants for Fulton as part of their work with the council.

• Gurlabh Singh brought a concern to the council having received an email saying he was selling his business, which was an inaccurate statement that he wished to clarify to the council. Another visitor raised a concern about construction on the pavement near her house. Their neighbors received construction on the blacktops. She claimed that their neighbors never paid for replacements for the blacktop, and her house was never covered by the construction.

According to the city, the construction work was predetermined by an engineer. Any additional construction comes down to the contractors. This was business between the contractors and the property owners, stated Eric Sikkema.

The council also:

• discussed the potential of a tourism coordinator position and a potential partnership/working relationship with Iowa’s tourism coordinator. Such a position ties into the ongoing conversation around city administration and the funds associated with such.

• discussed the necessity of abating the city’s current bonds. Abating the bond strictly says the city has certain funds to abate bonds that don’t come from the taxpayers. “When we bond out, we have certain funds committed to those payments,” city employee Tammy Garibay said.

• discussed the necessity of properly surveying the marina property before future decisions can be made about the land.