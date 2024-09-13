Illinois 78 bridge repairs in Whiteside County begin Sept. 16

DIXON — Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 16, on the Illinois 78 bridge over Interstate 88 in Whiteside County, weather permitting, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

Work will consist of bridge repairs. One side of the bridge will be closed during the work and one lane of traffic will be maintained at all times. There will be intermittent lane closures on I-88 during the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment, according to a news release.

“Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,200 miles of highway and nearly 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Five of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $16 billion of improvements statewide on 6,541 miles of highway, 686 bridges and 986 additional safety improvements,” according to the release.