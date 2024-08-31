Stoller to hold September traveling office hours

DIXON — State Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, announced his staff will be working throughout the 37th District during the month of September with traveling office hours.

“Traveling office hours are a great way for constituents to reach my office without having to drive to my district offices,” Stoller said. “Whether you need help with a FOID card, a licensing issue or any other state-related issue, my staff will be on hand to help you navigate any issues or concerns you may have with state government.”

Traveling office hours for September are:

Tuesday, Sept. 10: Schmaling Memorial Public Library, 501 10th Ave., Fulton, 10:30 a.m. to noon; Erie Public Library, 802 Eighth Ave., Erie, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13 : Polo Public Library, 302 W. Mason St., Polo, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23: Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison, 10:30 a.m. to noon

No appointments are necessary for traveling office hours.

For more information on Stoller’s traveling office hours, call his Dixon District Office at 815-677-9945.