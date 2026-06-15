Sequoia TRD Pro Hybrid built for trail, refined for road

The 2026 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro Hybrid occupies a unique space in the full-size SUV segment. While many competitors focus primarily on luxury or towing prowess, Toyota’s most off-road-focused Sequoia trim attempts to deliver both rugged trail capability and everyday family utility.

In a recent week-long review, I put the Sequoia TRD Pro Hybrid to the test with a long road trip and several days of around-town errands. The result was very good, with a large, commanding SUV that looks ready to tackle remote backcountry trails while still handling school runs, road trips and daily commuting duties with confidence.

At first glance, the Sequoia TRD Pro makes a strong visual statement. Its bold front fascia, aggressive stance and elevated ride height immediately distinguish it from more conventional family SUVs. Blacked-out exterior accents, including the 18-inch black wheels, contribute to its rugged appearance, while cast aluminum running boards add both functionality and style. TRD skid plates further reinforce the SUV’s off-road credentials, protecting vital components when venturing off the pavement.

This is where I have to mention the Wave Maker (call it aqua blue) exterior hue. It’s a $695 option that I’m sure is a great fit in Arizona, New Mexico and maybe even California, but here in Illinois and Wisconsin, it was polarizing, with most people either loving it or hating it. One thing is for certain, we never had a problem finding it in a parking lot.

One notable option on this particular vehicle was Toyota’s extended tow mirrors, which incorporate both a convex spotter mirror and an integrated work light. While towing enthusiasts will appreciate the added visibility and convenience, the mirrors are exceptionally large and may feel cumbersome during everyday driving or parking situations. Still, for owners who regularly tow trailers, boats or campers, they provide a huge advantage.

Powering the Sequoia TRD Pro is Toyota’s i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, which pairs a twin-turbocharged V6 engine with an electric motor. Together, they produce a robust 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque. Those numbers translate into strong acceleration and confident passing power despite the SUV’s considerable size.

The hybrid system also delivers respectable fuel economy for a vehicle in this class. EPA estimates come in at 19 mpg city, 22 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined. While these figures won’t rival smaller crossovers, they compare favorably with many traditional V8-powered full-size SUVs and help reduce fuel costs over long-term ownership.

Behind the wheel, I found the Sequoia to be surprisingly composed. Steering is precise for a vehicle of this size and the suspension does an admirable job balancing off-road readiness with everyday comfort. The TRD Pro’s specialized suspension tuning absorbs rough pavement effectively while remaining capable when the pavement ends.

Inside, Toyota has created a cabin that blends durability with modern technology. The TRD Pro receives unique interior touches that reinforce its adventurous character, but the overall design remains practical and user-friendly. Controls are logically arranged, and the large touchscreen infotainment system is responsive and easy to navigate.

One of the Sequoia’s strengths is its versatile rear cargo system. Toyota’s adjustable cargo shelf system provides flexibility when transporting everything from groceries and luggage to outdoor gear and sports equipment. Families will appreciate the ability to configure the cargo area to suit varying needs, while the spacious interior offers ample room for passengers in all three rows.

The second row provides generous space for adults, and access to the third row is relatively straightforward. While the third row is best suited for children or shorter trips with adults, it remains a useful feature for larger families or occasional carpool duties.

The Sequoia also excels when it comes to towing and hauling capability. Properly equipped, it can handle substantial trailer loads, making it a practical choice for campers, boat owners and outdoor enthusiasts. The hybrid powertrain’s abundant torque contributes to confident towing performance, especially when climbing grades or merging onto highways.

Despite its many strengths, the Sequoia TRD Pro is not without drawbacks. Its large dimensions can make maneuvering in tight parking lots challenging, particularly when compared to midsize SUVs. It’s also important to note that the hybrid battery packaging affects cargo space compared with other competitors, and the third-row seating space is impacted, too.

The base price of the 2026 Sequoia TRD Pro is $84,227, and my tester had a final price of $86,322. At that level, buyers enter territory occupied by several premium full-size SUVs that offer more luxurious interiors and additional comfort features.

Still, the Sequoia TRD Pro succeeds in delivering something distinctive. It combines genuine off-road capability, strong towing performance, modern technology and improved fuel efficiency in a package that remains highly practical for family use. Few vehicles in the segment can match its combination of trail-ready toughness and everyday versatility.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.