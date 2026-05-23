Hyundai Palisade offering more rugged properties

The 2026 Palisade XRT PRO with all-wheel drive takes what has already been a very strong three-row SUV offering by South Korean automaker Hyundai, and it now adds a more adventurous edge.

From its visual upgrades to its practical features, this version of Hyundai’s flagship SUV aims to appeal to families who want capability without sacrificing comfort. After spending a week behind the wheel, it’s clear the XRT PRO strikes a thoughtful balance, though there are a few compromises.

My tester was finished in a handsome Electronic Gray hue. While the XRT PRO leans into a more rugged aesthetic without going overboard, I found the look to remain clean and modern, with just enough attitude to differentiate it from the standard Palisade lineup. One of the highlights is the standard 18-inch alloy wheels that provide a planted stance, while roof side rails add both utility and visual appeal.

Functionality is clearly part of the design goals for Hyundai engineers. A hands-free power liftgate makes loading groceries or gear easier, and the inclusion of a rear tow hitch suggests this SUV is ready for light-duty hauling. Front and rear recovery hooks hint at off-road readiness, though realistically, most owners will likely stick to gravel roads and snowy driveways rather than serious trail work.

The power sunroof is a welcome addition, helping brighten the cabin and enhance the overall driving experience. While the XRT PRO doesn’t go full off-roader, it successfully conveys a sense of capability that many family buyers will appreciate.

Under the hood, the 3.5-liter V6 delivers a capable 295 horsepower and 261 pound-feet of torque. It’s paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that includes paddle shifters for those who want a bit more control. I found the power delivery to be smooth and linear, with enough acceleration for highway merging and passing, though it’s not particularly quick for its class.

The all-wheel-drive system provides added confidence in less-than-ideal conditions, especially in rain or snow. However, drivers expecting a more engaging or sporty driving experience may find the Palisade a bit subdued. Steering is light, and while ride quality is comfortable, there was a bit of body roll in tighter corners.

Fuel economy comes in at 16 mpg city, 22 mpg highway, and 19 mpg combined. For a three-row SUV of this size, those numbers are slightly better than average, though still not class-leading. Some competitors are beginning to offer hybrid options, which the Palisade currently lacks, a potential drawback for buyers prioritizing efficiency.

Inside the cabin, the Palisade XRT PRO shines. The cabin is well laid out, with a strong emphasis on comfort and usability. Materials feel upscale for the segment, with soft-touch surfaces and refined finishes throughout. It doesn’t quite reach luxury-brand levels, but it comes impressively close.

The dual 12.3-inch displays, a digital instrument cluster, and a navigation and audio system are crisp, responsive, and easy to use. I found the interface to be intuitive, and the integration of controls feels natural rather than overwhelming.

Heated and ventilated front seats provide year-round comfort, while second-row captain’s chairs make access to the third row even easier and add a premium feel. Space is generous in all three rows, though taller passengers may find the third row best suited for shorter trips.

Cargo space is competitive, and the flat load floor makes it practical for everything from luggage to sports equipment. Overall, I believe the interior is the Palisade’s strongest selling point.

Hyundai Motor Co. has built a reputation for offering a robust suite of features, and the Palisade XRT PRO continues that trend. Standard safety technologies include forward collision avoidance, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control.

These systems work seamlessly in everyday driving, though some drivers may find the lane-keeping assist a bit intrusive at times. Still, the overall package provides a reassuring level of protection for families.

Hyundai also backs the Palisade with one of the best warranties in the industry: a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and 5-year/unlimited miles roadside assistance. That kind of coverage adds meaningful long-term value and peace of mind.

With a base price of $49,370 and a final price of $51,110 including destination charges, the Palisade XRT PRO is competitively positioned. It offers a strong mix of features, comfort and capability for the money.

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT PRO AWD is a well-rounded three-row SUV that successfully blends rugged styling with family-friendly practicality. It’s comfortable, thoughtfully equipped, and backed by an excellent warranty, making it an appealing choice for buyers who want versatility without stepping into luxury pricing.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.