Classic Wheels Spotlight: 1968 Pontiac GTO

For Doug Andrus, cars aren’t just a hobby—they’re part of his DNA. Growing up, he was surrounded by the roar of engines and the smell of race fuel, thanks in large part to his uncle, Stanley Lahucik, who raced at tracks like Raceway Park throughout the 1970s and early ’80s.

That early exposure left a lasting impression, shaping Doug into what he proudly calls a “GM guy” for life. His journey through muscle cars reflects that loyalty. After parting ways with a 1988 Camaro convertible, Doug moved into a 1995 Pontiac Trans Am, another drop-top, of course. But the car he truly had his heart set on was something more iconic: a second-generation Pontiac GTO.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1968 Pontiac GTO Front (Rudy Host, Jr.)

And not just any GTO.

Doug had a clear vision. It had to be a 1968 model. It needed hideaway headlights. A “his and hers” dual-gate shifter was non-negotiable. And above all else, it had to be a convertible.

After a determined search, he finally found the perfect one in Birmingham, Michigan, about five hours from home. The car was being offered through Classic Auto Resources, a company that specialized in renting classic cars for weddings and special events. Purchased by the company from its original owner, Doug became just the third caretaker of this classic—and he knew immediately it was worth the trip.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1968 Pontiac GTO Rear (Rudy Host, Jr.)

That was 21 years ago.

Since then, Doug has carefully refined the car while respecting its original character. Today, the GTO shines in a bold 2008 Corvette Z06 “Victory Red,” a modern color that complements its timeless lines. The body remains true to its roots, retaining all original panels, while the interior blends preservation with subtle upgrades.

The dashboard remains untouched, and while the front seats have been reupholstered to match, much of the interior is still original. A hidden, Bluetooth-capable radio tucked into the glove box brings modern convenience without disrupting the vintage feel.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1968 Pontiac GTO Wheel (Rudy Host, Jr.)

Under the hood, the story continues. The original 400-cubic-inch engine has been rebuilt and enhanced with performance upgrades, including a roller cam and rocker arms. An Edelbrock intake and 650 CFM carburetor improve airflow, while an MSD ignition system ensures reliable spark. The exhaust system features Holley Super Comp headers and Flowmaster American Thunder mufflers, delivering a sound that matches the car’s aggressive stance.

The drivetrain has seen its share of evolution as well. After the original 10-bolt rear end gave way, quite dramatically, Doug upgraded to a durable Moser 12-bolt Posi unit with 3.73 gears. A rebuilt TH400 transmission with a 10-inch, 2800 stall converter rounds out the setup, putting power to the pavement through 17-inch Pontiac Rally wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich performance tires.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1968 Pontiac GTO Engine (Rudy Host, Jr.)

However, beyond the specs and upgrades, it’s the car’s character that Doug appreciates most. The 1968 model year brought unique features, including the final appearance of vent windows, an ignition switch mounted in the dashboard, and taillights integrated into the rear bumper. With only 9,980 GTO convertibles produced that year, Doug knows he’s driving something truly special.

These days, you’re more likely to find him at a local cruise night than chasing trophies. While he once enjoyed the competitive side of car shows, his focus has shifted. “It’s not always about the trophies,” Doug says.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1968 Pontiac GTO Dashboard (Rudy Host, Jr.)

Now, he says, it’s about the experience, the drive, the conversations, and the shared appreciation among fellow enthusiasts. As a member of the Rat Racing Car Club, he remains connected to the community that fuels his passion.

And beyond the garage, Doug carries another point of pride: his service to the country as a U.S. Navy veteran during the Gulf War.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1968 Pontiac GTO Interior (Rudy Host, Jr.)

From the rumble of the engine to the memories it carries, Doug’s ’68 GTO convertible isn’t just a car; it’s a lifelong connection to the machines, people, and moments that helped shape his story.

If you have a car you would like to see featured in Classic Wheels, contact Rudy Host, Jr. at Classic.Wheels.Rudy@gmail.com.