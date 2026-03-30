Nightshade rising: Toyota’s Crown embraces a darker edge

The 2026 Toyota Crown Nightshade Edition continues to occupy a unique space in today’s market with its part sedan, part crossover, and very much Toyota personality. There are a lot of folks who will love this combination, and some may balk – at first.

With its raised ride height, fastback-like profile, and blacked-out trim, the Nightshade edition of the Toyota Crown leans heavily into style while maintaining a broader mission: blending comfort, efficiency, and near-luxury appointments in a single package.

On the outside, the Nightshade edition builds off the Limited trim but swaps in a stealthier look. Black exterior accents replace chrome, including the badging, mirror caps, door handles and trim. This is a look that you either love, or go “I’m not sure I love it, but I sure think it’s unique.”

I really appreciated the gorgeous matte-black 21-inch wheels that complete the package, giving the Crown a more aggressive stance than its otherwise refined demeanor might suggest.

This is a striking design, as well as a polarizing one. The Crown’s lifted proportions and long front overhang can look awkward from certain angles, especially compared to more traditional sedans. Still, if you’re looking for something that stands out in a sea of crossovers, the Crown delivers big-time.

My tester featured the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder hybrid system paired with an Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (eCVT). The powerplant produces a combined 236 horsepower. This setup prioritizes efficiency over outright performance.

I found the acceleration to be adequate, not thrilling. Around town, the hybrid system provides smooth, quiet power delivery, and the transition between electric and gas modes is nearly seamless. On the highway, however, the engine can sound strained under heavy acceleration, a common trait of CVT-equipped vehicles.

Fuel economy is a strong point, with EPA estimates of 42 mpg city, 41 highway, and 41 combined. These are numbers that are competitive even among smaller sedans. All-wheel drive is standard, adding confidence in poor weather without a noticeable hit to efficiency.

Inside the cabin, the Crown Nightshade impresses more than its exterior might suggest. The cabin feels upscale, with thoughtful cupholder and nook placement, soft-touch materials, and a clean, modern layout.

My tester’s leather-trimmed seats, complete with heating and ventilation up front and heating in the rear, elevate comfort for both driver and passengers. The leather-wrapped steering wheel adds to the premium feel, while the seating position, slightly higher than a traditional sedan, offers improved visibility.

Technology is a highlight, with dual 12.3-inch displays, one for the digital gauge cluster and one for infotainment, which are crisp, responsive and easy to navigate. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration come standard, and the interface was intuitive enough for immediate use.

Optional features like illuminated door sills ($425) and a dash cam ($375) add some flair and functionality, though neither is essential. That said, not everything is perfect. Some drivers may find the cabin a bit tight compared to similarly priced midsize sedans, and rear headroom can feel limited due to the sloping roofline.

Safety is where the Crown truly shines. Every model comes equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, a comprehensive suite of driver-assistance technologies. Key features include: Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection; Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control; Lane Tracing Assist and Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist; Automatic High Beams; and Road Sign Assist and Proactive Driving Assist.

Additional features like Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Safe Exit Alert add further layers of protection. Front and rear parking assist with automatic braking and a full array of airbags round out a very robust safety package. In daily driving, these systems work seamlessly and are tuned to be helpful without feeling intrusive.

The Crown prioritizes ride comfort over sportiness, and that’s evident from the first few miles. The suspension absorbs bumps well, and the elevated ride height contributes to a smoother, more composed feel over rough pavement. I found the steering to be light and predictable, though not particularly engaging. This isn’t a car designed for spirited driving; it’s built for commuting and long-distance comfort.

With a base price of $48,765 and a tested price of $50,608 with options and destination, the Crown Nightshade squarely resides in near-luxury territory. If you want a traditional luxury sedan, there are more refined options. If you want a crossover, there are more practical ones. However, if you want a hybrid sedan with standout styling, strong efficiency, standard AWD, and a premium interior, the Crown carves out a niche all its own.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.