Kicks is small crossover with big capability

As the entry-level SUV market remains dominated by subcompact crossovers, their combination of affordability, fuel efficiency, and practicality becomes harder and harder to beat for a young family or someone getting their first new vehicle.

I recently tested the redesigned 2026 Nissan Kicks, which executes that winning entry-level formula perfectly. With available all-wheel drive, a larger engine, and improved technology, Nissan has taken a meaningful step forward with its smallest crossover.

I tested the range-topping SR with all-wheel drive, which carried a base price of $28,160 and reached a final price of $35,515 including destination and options. Those are impressive numbers, knowing you are getting high-end tech and safety inside, and the confidence of AWD.

One of the most significant changes to the Kicks is under the hood. Previous versions I have driven were underpowered, but the current model now uses a 2.0-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine producing 141 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque. It makes a huge difference.

Power is sent through Nissan’s Xtronic continuously variable transmission, and, for the first time, buyers can opt for intelligent all-wheel drive. The addition of AWD adds confidence in snow and wet conditions. I’m still not a huge fan of CVTs, but I get the efficiency and understand most drivers would rather have the cash in their pocket than the quick acceleration thrills.

Around town, the Kicks accelerates adequately, and highway merging rarely feels stressful. Fuel economy remains one of the vehicle’s strengths. The AWD version is rated at 27 mpg city, 34 highway and 30 combined – strong numbers for a crossover with all-wheel traction.

Inside, the Kicks makes a good first impression with a clean and modern dashboard layout. Horizontal displays and driver-focused controls create a contemporary look that feels more upscale than earlier models.

My tester included the SR Premium package ($1,600), which adds a big panoramic roof and a Bose 10-speaker audio system with speakers integrated into the front headrests. The headrest speakers are particularly interesting; they create a more immersive listening experience without requiring the entire cabin to be filled with volume.

The Kicks’ seats deserve mention as well. Nissan’s “Zero Gravity” front seats are designed to reduce fatigue during longer drives and provide impressive comfort for a vehicle in this price range. Rear passengers benefit from good headroom and acceptable legroom for a subcompact SUV.

If you live in the north, the Cold Weather package ($300) adds practical touches that are especially appreciated in colder climates. Heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors and rear seat heat ducts help keep the cabin comfortable during winter driving.

Cargo space is competitive for the class, although choosing all-wheel drive slightly reduces capacity due to the additional drivetrain components. Still, the Kicks offers enough room for groceries, luggage or everyday errands.

For me, one of the Kicks’ strongest selling points is its extensive suite of standard safety features. Nissan equips the vehicle with its Safety Shield 360 system, which includes several active driver-assistance technologies designed to prevent collisions.

Key safety features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection; blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert; lane departure warning, automatic high-beam assist; and rear automatic braking.

Higher trims like the SR include adaptive cruise control and Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist system, which combines adaptive cruise and lane-centering technology to reduce driver workload during highway driving. My SR also featured Intelligent Around View Monitor, a 360-degree camera system that makes parking in tight spaces much easier.

Behind the wheel, the Kicks feels light and easy to maneuver. The steering is responsive enough for city driving, and the relatively small footprint makes parking simple. Suspension tuning leans toward comfort, absorbing rough pavement and potholes without harshness.

The all-wheel-drive system isn’t designed for serious off-roading, but it does provide added traction when roads become slick or snowy. For many drivers in northern states, that extra confidence alone could be reason enough to consider the AWD version.

Where the Kicks shows its limitations is during more spirited driving. The modest horsepower and CVT transmission combination means acceleration is gradual rather than energetic. On steep hills or during aggressive passing maneuvers, the drivetrain can feel strained.

Overall, the 2026 Nissan Kicks SR represents a meaningful evolution for Nissan’s smallest crossover. The addition of all-wheel drive, a more powerful engine, and enhanced technology makes the vehicle far more competitive than previous generations.

I appreciate the fact that Kicks doesn’t try to be something it isn’t. Performance remains modest, and the CVT transmission may not appeal to drivers who prefer a more traditional driving feel. Still, for shoppers seeking an efficient, well-equipped and affordable small SUV with the added confidence of all-wheel drive, the 2026 Nissan Kicks SR proves to be a solid and sensible choice.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.