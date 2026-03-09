New Ram 1500 Big Horn offers ‘Old World’ Muscle

The 2026 Ram 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4X4 continues to balance impressively between work-ready toughness and everyday comfort. With this configuration, it stands out as the “do-it-all” side of the full-size pickup segment.

My tester arrived equipped with the Big Horn 27Z Package and a long list of functional and cosmetic upgrades that put this traditional pickup in that rarified space pickups can now go to with modern tech, posh cabin and real utility.

At first glance, the Night Edition gives this Big Horn a darker, more cohesive look than the standard chrome-heavy setup. Body-color mirrors and bumpers, along with matching wheels, give the truck a cleaner and more contemporary profile. It doesn’t scream luxury, and looks far more understated than some of its flashier competitors.

Under the hood is the increasingly rare Old School 5.7-liter Hemi V8. Yes, it’s a $2,895 upgrade paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission – but worth every penny. In a market that continues to move aggressively toward turbocharged six-cylinders and hybridized drivetrains, this V8 stands out.

I thought the power delivery was immediate and predictable, along with a strong low-end response that makes merging, towing and quick highway passes easy and stress-free. Something that brings a smile to my face every time I hear it is the enhanced G/T exhaust note.

Maybe I shouldn’t have enjoyed the deep grumble each time I started it up in the morning (but it was better than any coffee I was drinking!). While this isn’t a performance truck, and the transmission is tuned for smoothness rather than sharp shifts, it’s a lot of fun to drive.

One of the most practical upgrades on this truck is the Bed Utility Group ($945). The spray-in bed liner provides durable protection, while the integrated box lighting is genuinely useful after dark, and the 115-volt outlet adds flexibility for tools or weekend projects.

The included bed step may sound minor, but it quickly becomes one of those features you appreciate every single day, especially with a raised ride height. That extra height comes courtesy of the Off-Road Group ($1,345), which adds off-road shock absorbers, skid plates underneath, tow hooks, and a modest suspension lift. This package doesn’t turn the Big Horn into a hardcore trail rig, but it does provide real confidence on rough gravel roads, muddy job sites, and snow-covered back roads.

I found the ride quality to be a downgraded feature on broken pavement, with sharper impacts coming through the suspension, but overall comfort remains very good for a 4X4 truck of this size.

Inside the cabin, the Big Horn Level 2 Package ($2,875) significantly upgrades the daily livability. The 12.0-inch touchscreen becomes the focal point of the dashboard, offering crisp graphics, quick response times, and an intuitive layout. Physical knobs for volume and tuning remain, which is still one of Ram’s most user-friendly design choices.

You will appreciate the 8-way power front seats, rear center armrest, universal garage door opener, and 60/40 split rear seating that comes with the Level 2. The front seats are supportive for longer drives, and rear passengers benefit from generous legroom and headroom. Storage remains one of the Ram 1500’s strengths, with smartly placed cubbies and wide door pockets that make daily hauling easier than expected.

Another nice add-on to my tester was the massive 33-gallon fuel tank. Combined with the relaxed highway gearing of the 8-speed transmission, the Big Horn is capable of long stretches between fill-ups. At 16 City/20 Highway/18 Combined, fuel economy is one of the biggest trade-offs with the Hemi V8. While it delivers strong performance and a classic driving feel, real-world mileage lags behind newer turbocharged and hybrid competitors.

Safety technology is solid and appropriately comprehensive for this trim level. The 2026 Ram 1500 Big Horn includes forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. Parking sensors and a rearview camera make navigating tight lots and crowded job sites far less stressful, while trailer sway control and integrated towing assistance features help keep loads stable when hauling.

I found the driver-assistance systems operated smoothly and without excessive alerts. Lane departure warnings are subtle rather than intrusive, and adaptive cruise control maintains consistent spacing in highway traffic.

Once optioned from the base price of $52,380, the Big Horn edges close to trims that offer more upscale materials and standard features. At nearly $65,000, some buyers may question whether stepping up to a more premium trim, or even cross-shopping other brands, might offer better long-term value. I’d say just listen to the exhaust note and enjoy that Hemi tug!

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.