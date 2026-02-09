New Nissan Murano Platinum is refined, tech-forward midsize SUV

While the Nissan Murano has long carved out a niche for itself as a stylish, comfort-first alternative in the midsize crossover segment, the Japanese manufacturer has sharpened that identity with meaningful upgrades across the board in 2026.

The 2026 Murano lineup remains straightforward, with SV, SL and Platinum grades available. While SV offers strong value and SL adds notable luxury and technology features, the Platinum trim delivers the full Murano experience

I recently tested the Murano in Platinum trim, and it is easily the most premium and most future-facing Murano ever offered, especially with the introduction of impressive hands-off freeway driving technology.

For me, the most notable updates for the 2026 Murano start with the ProPILOT Assist 2.1, offered through the Platinum Tech package. This advanced driver-assistance system allows attentive drivers to travel hands-off during certain freeway driving situations, using a combination of cameras, radar sensors and mapping technology to manage speed, steering and lane positioning.

First impressions matter, and the Murano’s exterior continues to stand apart in a crowded segment. Its sculpted bodywork and flowing lines give it a more expressive look than many conservative midsize crossovers. Available 21-inch wheels give the Murano a confident stance, while ultra-thin LED headlights and a full-width LED taillight contribute to a modern, high-end appearance – especially at night.

Cabin comfort

My week-long experience inside the Murano Platinum, and the obvious emphasis on comfort, was a great surprise. The cabin feels open and welcoming, with a clean design that prioritizes space and usability.

My tester’s seats featured an attractive two-tone brown and beige ventilated leather, which was gorgeous, supple and comfortable, a huge aesthetic upgrade over previous Murano models I have tested.

Premium options include heated, ventilated and massaging front seats. The aforementioned semi-aniline leather-appointed upholstery adds an upscale feel, while 64-color ambient lighting allows drivers to tailor the cabin’s mood to their preference.

Rear-seat passengers are not overlooked. Compared to the previous Murano, Nissan has increased rear knee room, making the back seat more accommodating for adults. Nissan’s Zero Gravity outboard rear seats help reduce fatigue on longer trips, and available heated rear seats and rear door sunshades further enhance passenger comfort. It’s a cabin clearly designed for families and frequent travelers who value relaxation over flash.

Tech upgrade

Technology is a strong suit for the 2026 Murano Platinum. Dual 12.3-inch displays dominate the dashboard, delivering crisp graphics and intuitive layouts. SL and Platinum grades benefit from available Google built-in, which integrates familiar services like Google Maps directly into the vehicle. The result is seamless navigation, voice control and app access without relying heavily on a connected smartphone.

I loved the availability (and sound quality) of the Bose 10-speaker audio system, which delivers rich, balanced sound throughout the cabin. Camera technology also plays a major role in everyday usability. Features like Invisible Hood View and the 3D Enhanced Intelligent Around View Monitor help drivers better visualize their surroundings, making parking lots, garages and tight urban spaces far less stressful.

Safety

Every 2026 Murano comes standard with Nissan Safety Shield 360, a comprehensive suite of active safety features that include Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Standard ProPILOT Assist combines Intelligent Cruise Control with Steering Assist, reducing driver workload in highway traffic. For Platinum buyers, ProPILOT Assist 2.1 represents a major step forward, enabling hands-off freeway driving in appropriate conditions while still requiring driver attention. It’s a feature that brings the Murano into more premium technological territory.

Performance

Under the hood, the Murano Platinum featured a 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine producing 241 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. The variable-compression turbocharged engine adjusts compression ratios to balance power and efficiency, with standard idle stop-start technology helping maximize fuel economy.

Paddle shifters and a drive mode selector add a layer of driver engagement. However, much of the time I tried to push the Murano, it felt a bit underpowered. On several occasions, even in Sport Mode, the engine sounded like it was stuck in a low gear. It’s a trade-off for the fuel efficiency (and overall price) worth accepting.

In 2026, Murano shows Nissan was willing to stay away from chasing rugged styling trends, leaning more into sophistication, making the Murano Platinum feel more like a luxury crossover than a utilitarian SUV.

The Murano continues to appeal to buyers who value comfort, technology and distinctive styling over rugged pretenses. For drivers seeking a polished midsize crossover that feels genuinely upscale, the Murano Platinum remains a compelling choice and a value.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.