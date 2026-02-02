Subaru’s Solterra Touring XT blends EV power with poise

The 2026 Subaru Solterra EV Touring XT arrives at a time when electric crossovers are no longer novelties. Subaru’s second iteration of its all-electric SUV continues the brand’s emphasis on all-weather confidence and everyday usability, while adding more power and polish than the original model.

My tester was the top-end Touring XT trim that blended comfort and technology with genuine utility. This Subaru can accommodate whatever you might have in mind – and save you trips to the gas station.

Aesthetically, the Solterra made a strong first impression with its two-tone paint, paired with the roof-mounted dual spoiler and 20-inch alloy wheels, which give the SUV a purposeful stance that’s more athletic than upright. I really like the Harbor Mist Gray Pearl body color in combination with Astro Black Mica fenders and cladding, which emphasized the sculpted wheel arches without becoming too loud.

Up top, the twin spoiler element may be more design statement than functional necessity, but it helps distinguish the Solterra in a segment where many EV crossovers have started to look a lot alike.

Inside, Subaru leans into warmth and accommodation. The cabin instantly feels open thanks to the panoramic moonroof with power sunshade, which visually enlarges the space and floods the interior with light. Materials feel appropriately premium for the price point. The Touring XT’s heated seats in both rows, ventilation up front, and heated steering wheel make this EV feel particularly suited to cold-weather climates – very on brand for Subaru. A nice surprise is the radiant leg warmers for the front passengers, a subtle comfort feature that you don’t realize you wanted until you have it on during a chilly morning commute.

I found the driver’s seating position to be upright with good outward visibility. Both front and rear passengers enjoy supportive seats that avoid being overly firm. Noise insulation is solid at city and highway speeds; most of what you hear is road texture rather than wind, with the usual near-silent EV powertrain adding a refined feel.

Technology is central to the Touring XT experience. The 14-inch Subaru Multimedia touchscreen dominates the dashboard, and the layout is crisp and easy on the eyes. Wireless connectivity and dual wireless 15-watt smartphone chargers up front reduce cable clutter and make daily use more effortless. The Harman Kardon premium audio system is another highlight, offering richness and clarity that elevates long drives or quiet solo trips. That said, the system still involves a learning curve, especially for drivers who prefer physical buttons. Some drivers (including me) will miss dedicated knobs for common climate or audio adjustments.

Powering the Solterra is an all-electric drivetrain using synchronous electric motors producing 338 horsepower. Power delivery is instant, as expected from an EV, and the on-demand torque makes the Solterra feel quick off the line and reassuring when merging. The availability of driver-selectable power and regenerative braking modes gives you flexibility: dial things up for responsiveness or emphasize efficiency and smoother one-pedal driving.

The Solterra’s electric all-wheel drive maintains Subaru’s reputation for confident handling in rain, snow, or rough pavement, making this EV feel less like a fragile tech piece and more like a genuine utility vehicle.

Range is rated at 278 miles on a full charge. For many households, that means several days of normal commuting before needing to plug in. As always with EVs, real-world range varies with temperature, speed, and driving style, and winter climates will likely bring that number down somewhat. Still, the figure places the Solterra competitively within the mainstream EV crossover field.

Safety continues to be one of Subaru’s strongest headlines, and the Solterra Touring XT leans into that reputation. Available safety and driver-assist technologies include systems designed to help detect potential collisions, support lane-keeping, and maintain safe following distances. Features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and automated emergency steering assistance help reduce daily driving stress. I found the surround-view camera system and parking assistance make urban maneuvering easier, and the low center of gravity inherent to EVs contributes to vehicle stability.

Pricing is straightforward. The Solterra starts at a base price of $38,495, and my tester, with upgrades, came in at $45,555. That places it in the heart of the EV compact SUV market, and many shoppers will consider the standard all-wheel drive and safety technology strong value adds.

Of course, no vehicle is perfect, and the Solterra has a few drawbacks worth considering. While home Level 2 charging is easy to live with, DC fast-charging speeds still don’t match the quickest-charging EVs on the market, meaning longer stops on road trips. The 278-mile range is respectable, but several rivals now offer 300 miles or more, which may sway buyers who regularly travel long distances.

Overall, I found the 2026 Subaru Solterra EV Touring XT to feel cohesive. It combines familiar Subaru attributes like traction, practicality and comfort with the quiet punch of electric propulsion. Drivers who value year-round capability and a well-rounded feature set will appreciate what it offers. Those prioritizing the absolute fastest charging, maximum range or the most minimalist interior design may look elsewhere.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.